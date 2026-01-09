McKenna: Formal Talks On Chaplin Pompey Loan Still to Take Place

Friday, 9th Jan 2026 16:01

Town boss Kieran McKenna says no formal talks have yet taken place on whether Conor Chaplin will be recalled from his loan spell at Portsmouth.

Yesterday, Pompey boss John Mousinho said the 28-year-old would be staying at Fratton Park following a brief conversation at Sunday’s postponed fixture between the clubs.

However, McKenna says that’s not definitive having not been involved in any talks on the matter.

“No, no formal discussions, certainly nothing I’ve been part of. The first conversation would be me and Conor,” he said.

“There’s another week of that clause to run anyway, so I’ve not had any of those conversations with the club here or with Portsmouth or with Conor.”

Asked whether it’s a decision he still has to make, he added: “Yes, and it’s not just my decision, I think it’s everyone’s decision and, of course, Conor’s part of that as well.

“That will be resolved before the clause’s expiration, but that’s not until the end of next week.”





Photo: Matchday Images