McKenna: Hopefully Sheehan Will Stay With the Club in Some Capacity
Friday, 9th Jan 2026 17:12
Kieran McKenna hopes Joe Sheehan, who left his role as manager of Town Women earlier this week, remains at the club.
Sheehan was replaced with David Wright, who has been working with the men’s U18s team, having been in charge of the women’s side since February 2019, guiding the Blues to promotion from the fourth tier in 2020/21 and then from the third into WSL2 last season having carried off the FAWNL Southern Premier Division title.
This term, the club’s first in the second tier, has been tough, however, with Town currently bottom of the WSL2 table.
“He has been a fantastic member of the football club and a really important part of the success of the ladies side over the last few years,” McKenna said.
“He has done a brilliant job building that programme up over a few years, culminating in the promotion last year. I have enjoyed watching them over the last few years and I think they have played some brilliant football. When I get to watch Joe’s training, it has always been good.
“I can’t comment too much on this season as it has been a big step up for them in the division and I’ve not managed to follow it as closely given the amount of games we’ve had, but I know Joe has a lot of qualities as a coach and a lot of qualities as a person.
“I think that’s why the club are really keen for him to stay involved in some capacity and hopefully he will do that. I am going to catch up with him a little more next week.
“Joe is still very young and I’m sure he has a very good future in the game in whatever steps he decides next.”
