McKenna Happy With Christmas Points Return, Frustrated By Portsmouth Postponement

Friday, 9th Jan 2026 17:26

Blues manager Kieran McKenna was pleased with his side’s haul of 10 points from 12 over Christmas but admitted the postponement at Portsmouth last Sunday was frustrating.

Starting from the 3-1 home victory over Sheffield Wednesday, the Blues went on to draw 0-0 at Millwall, then beat leaders Coventry 2-0 away and then Oxford United 2-1 at Portman Road.

“You have to be happy with that [10 points from 12], especially from the challenge of the fixtures, certainly the Millwall and Coventry block on Boxing Day and two days later.

“We are happy with that return. You always want a little bit more - 12 out of 12 would have been even better - but I think the form of the team and the points total has showed generally a steady progression.

“We still believe there is more to come from us and more that we can improve. We feel the team is growing, but it is up to us to keep doing that day-to-day and keep showing on the pitch.

“That block of games is over now and we look forward to focusing on the cup. All this week, it has been a nice change of focus and something else to think about. We will do our best in the game and then we will get ready for another important run of league games.”

Regarding the game at Fratton Park which was postponed following an 11am pitch inspection due to a frozen pitch, McKenna added: “It was frustrating of course. You always feel for the supporters, first and foremost, as a lot of them would have made their plans and built the weekend around it.

“It was also frustrating for the players and staff at the end of a busy run who have travelled down there for the game.

“Was it the right decision? There was an area of the pitch which was too firm to play on at a time when the game was called off. The referee made that call and we all headed back up the motorway and we will go back there again.”

The match has been rearranged for Tuesday 3rd February.

