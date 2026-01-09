Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
Fortuna Blues in Town Marking 20th Anniversary With Commemorative Scarf
Friday, 9th Jan 2026 17:49

The Fortuna Blues are back in town this weekend for Saturday’s FA Cup third round tie against Blackpool, celebrating the 20th anniversary of their first trip to Suffolk with a commemorative scarf.

The fans of German club Fortuna Düsseldorf have been annual January visitors to watch Town since making their first visit back in 2006.

Since then, there have been friendlies between the clubs, while Blues supporters have made the trip in the opposite direction on a number of occasions.

They will be arriving around 9.30am with most of the group basing themselves in their usual haunt of Bears Snooker and Pool Club in Star Lane.

The special 20th anniversary commemorative scarf, which is available in limited numbers, can be picked up from Friedie Schacht in Bears or by contacting Tim Edwards at itfcheritage@gmail.com.

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Bobbychase added 18:22 - Jan 9
Sat near this lot in the Plymouth home game in the League One promotion season. They should come every week to fix our atmosphere problems
1

PositivelyPortman added 18:22 - Jan 9
Welcome back guys and congratulations on the anniversary of the first visit.
I’m sure you’ll be greeted with our appreciation of your longstanding friendship between our two clubs. I’m sure you’re going to enjoy yourselves whilst you’re here.
0

itfcserbia added 18:34 - Jan 9
Just about the most beautiful part of football. Hope Fortuna gets promoted as well.
0


You need to login in order to post your comments

Blogs 297 bloggers

Ipswich Town Polls

About Us Contact Us Terms & Conditions Privacy Cookies Online Safety Advertising
© TWTD 1995-2026