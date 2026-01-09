Fortuna Blues in Town Marking 20th Anniversary With Commemorative Scarf

Friday, 9th Jan 2026 17:49

The Fortuna Blues are back in town this weekend for Saturday’s FA Cup third round tie against Blackpool, celebrating the 20th anniversary of their first trip to Suffolk with a commemorative scarf.

The fans of German club Fortuna Düsseldorf have been annual January visitors to watch Town since making their first visit back in 2006.

Since then, there have been friendlies between the clubs, while Blues supporters have made the trip in the opposite direction on a number of occasions.

They will be arriving around 9.30am with most of the group basing themselves in their usual haunt of Bears Snooker and Pool Club in Star Lane.

The special 20th anniversary commemorative scarf, which is available in limited numbers, can be picked up from Friedie Schacht in Bears or by contacting Tim Edwards at itfcheritage@gmail.com.

Photo: Matchday Images