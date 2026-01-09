Town Move On From Bamford

Friday, 9th Jan 2026 19:17 Town have ended their pursuit of Sheffield United striker Patrick Bamford having held talks with the 32-year-old. Bamford’s short-term deal with the Blades is up next week and the Blues were eyeing the situation as they look to add to their attacking options during this transfer window. Journalist Ben Jacobs is reporting that Town have walked away from a potential deal with the former Leeds man and are now looking at other options, which we understand to be the case. Bamford, who has scored five goals in six starts and four sub appearances for the Blades, now seems likely to sign a further contract at Bramall Lane. Meanwhile, we understand there is nothing in reports that the Blues are set to take Chelsea youngster Kendry Paez on loan once he is recalled from Strasbourg. Photo: Imago Images Sports



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



IBelieve added 19:20 - Jan 9

Not 34? 0

jas0999 added 19:25 - Jan 9

Must be down to money or contract length …



Either way, we need a striker. A goal scorer. 0

blueoutlook added 19:28 - Jan 9

Good,can’t say I wanted either player at the club. Bamford is past it really and the kid really isn’t going to be up to speed from Chelsea. Would take him the final 5 months of the season to get to grips with our system then back to Chelsea so what would be the point ? Egeli is six months in and is still way off it. We need players who are ready to go straight out of the blocks,we won’t have time for them to GEL for half a season. This is the business end of the season after all. 0

darkhorse28 added 19:37 - Jan 9

He’s lived in Thorpe Arch, near the Leeds training ground for a long while, very settled, recently married with a four year old daughter.



We make SUCH hard work of recruitment. It’s not rocket science, he has more money than god, won’t feature in the premier league, and won’t be leaving a place he’s very very well settled, even short term.



It’s like we just pluck names out of hats. I can see the footballing logic, but Ashton has been in the game 35 years, how are we actually short listing players, what a waste of energy and time, and resources.



It’s not elite is it. Everyone knows he’s not moving, apart from Mark. Sake.



I guess on a positive note.., the last time we moved well down a striker shortlist, to someone we didn’t rate enough to be a priority, we got Delap, guess we’re relying on luck again, rather than skill.



Ashton is poor at this, for someone so experienced, we haven’t improved at all talent ID, if anything the last few windows we’ve regressed. 0

HarwichTB added 19:46 - Jan 9

Let's be honest any deals on the go are normally pretty well kept secret.

1

Blue_Heath added 19:48 - Jan 9

Best news of the day!

1

WestSussexBlue added 20:11 - Jan 9

“Patrick, how do you feel about being part of the project to return this great club to the Premier League? “

“Sorry, what project, I’m 34 and this is likely to be a nice wage for the remainder of this season”

“Okay thanks Patrick, the next train back into London is in around 20 minutes” 0

baldman added 20:21 - Jan 9

As much as this pains me Sargent from the filth 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments