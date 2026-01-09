Town Move On From Bamford
Friday, 9th Jan 2026 19:17
Town have ended their pursuit of Sheffield United striker Patrick Bamford having held talks with the 32-year-old.
Bamford’s short-term deal with the Blades is up next week and the Blues were eyeing the situation as they look to add to their attacking options during this transfer window.
Journalist Ben Jacobs is reporting that Town have walked away from a potential deal with the former Leeds man and are now looking at other options, which we understand to be the case.
Bamford, who has scored five goals in six starts and four sub appearances for the Blades, now seems likely to sign a further contract at Bramall Lane.
Meanwhile, we understand there is nothing in reports that the Blues are set to take Chelsea youngster Kendry Paez on loan once he is recalled from Strasbourg.
Photo: Imago Images Sports
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 297 bloggers
McKenna's Men Part Two: The Championship of Dreams by Edmundo
Following on from Part One: League One Days, I'm continuing my look at the signings made under Kieran McKenna's stewardship. This time we look back on the signings that took us from League One runners-up to the Premier League.
Between The Lines, The Irreverent Poetry Of Ipswich Town. No.26 - Two One And Tickled Pink by The_Flashing_Smile
Poems, like matches, come thick and fast this time of year! I felt the amazing pink sky that appeared just before the start of the second half was quite poetic, more so than the game itself, so I focused on that. The result, and other results, left us sitting in the pink in second.
Between The Lines, The Irreverent Poetry Of Ipswich Town. No.25 - Ruff Justice by The_Flashing_Smile
I started writing this one in an NHS walk-in centre, having been bitten by a dog in Nottingham. Up until then I was, despite the fantastic performance and result, struggling to find a theme to pull it all together. So every cloud, and all that.
Championship Preview: Coventry City by ad_wilkin
The joys of the fixture calendar means there is always one team that you face twice in quick succession around the Christmas period. It’s been Leicester previously, but it is the turn of Frank Lampard’s Coventry this time around.
Between The Lines, The Irreverent Poetry Of Ipswich Town. No.24 - Spar Day by The_Flashing_Smile
I’ll be honest, I missed the first 70 minutes whilst driving to see the outlaws in Birmingham. Not to mention I’d forgotten it was an early kick off. But if the last 20 minutes (and reports) are anything to go by, I didn’t miss a lot.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]