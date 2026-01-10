Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
McKenna: Clarke in Loan Talks
Saturday, 10th Jan 2026 18:18

Town boss Kieran McKenna has revealed that right-back Harry Clarke is in talks with a club regarding a loan move.

Clarke, 24, hasn’t featured for the Blues this season having suffered a knee injury in pre-season which kept him out of action until September.

Since then, the one-time Arsenal academy player has featured three times for the U21s but hasn’t made a senior squad.

“There’s a chance, we’ll see how it goes over the weekend, but he’s in talks with a club at the moment,” McKenna said.

“So there’s a chance that he might go on loan for the second half of the season.”

Sheffield United, where Clarke spent the second half of last season on loan, had shown interest in a return, however, the Blades have moved on having added Wolves right-back Ki-Jana Hoever on loan yesterday.

RetroBlue added 18:23 - Jan 10
Phew, my heart skipped a beat there, with thst headline!
0

armchaircritic59 added 18:43 - Jan 10
RetroBlue, probably Phil trying to add to the already overworked emergency dept at Heath Road!
1

flykickingbybgunn added 18:55 - Jan 10
We all thought the same. Naughty Phil. anyway
But really if Harry needs to move on to reset his career then let him go. They only have a short shelf life anyway.
Wish him well. Come back better.
0


