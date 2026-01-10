McKenna: Clarke in Loan Talks

Saturday, 10th Jan 2026 18:18

Town boss Kieran McKenna has revealed that right-back Harry Clarke is in talks with a club regarding a loan move.

Clarke, 24, hasn’t featured for the Blues this season having suffered a knee injury in pre-season which kept him out of action until September.

Since then, the one-time Arsenal academy player has featured three times for the U21s but hasn’t made a senior squad.

“There’s a chance, we’ll see how it goes over the weekend, but he’s in talks with a club at the moment,” McKenna said.

“So there’s a chance that he might go on loan for the second half of the season.”

Sheffield United, where Clarke spent the second half of last season on loan, had shown interest in a return, however, the Blades have moved on having added Wolves right-back Ki-Jana Hoever on loan yesterday.

Photo: Matchday Images