Town Among Clubs Eyeing Wilson

Saturday, 10th Jan 2026 19:15

TWTD understands the Blues are among the clubs eyeing West Ham United striker Callum Wilson.

The 33-year-old former England international is in talks with the Hammers regarding an early exit from his contract, allowing him to move on as a free agent.

Town are on the lookout for another striker during this transfer window and were in discussions with Sheffield United’s Patrick Bamford, whose short-term deal with the Blades is up next week.

As reported yesterday, talks with Bamford have now ended with the ex-Leeds United man and his family preferring to remain in the north. We understand the 34-year-old is set to sign a very lucrative new deal at Bramall Lane.

Wilson is on the list of frontmen the Blues have now turned their attention to but with plenty of other sides also monitoring his situation.

Championship leaders Coventry City, the 5ft 11in tall striker’s hometown club where he started his career, and Leicester have also been credited with an interest, along with top-flight Leeds, Scottish Premiership Celtic and La Liga Sevilla, while a number of other Championship clubs are also keeping tabs.

Having started his career with the Sky Blues, during which time he spent time on loan at Kettering and Tamworth, Wilson moved on to Bournemouth in 2014 and then in 2020 Newcastle United, where he spent five years until his move to West Ham on a one-year deal in the summer in Graham Potter’s time in charge.

However, Potter’s replacement, Nuno Espirito Santo, is understood not to be a fan and Wilson is expected to depart East London within the next few days.

Photo: MI News via Reuters Connect