Town Ball Number Six in FA Cup Draw

Sunday, 11th Jan 2026 09:51

Town are ball number six in the draw for the fourth round of the FA Cup which takes place on Monday.

The draw takes place at Anfield ahead of the third-round tie between Liverpool and Barnsley at around 6.35pm live on TNT Sports 1, discovery+ and the TNT Sports YouTube channel.

Darren Fletcher and Ally McCoist will present with the balls drawn by Steven Gerrard and Joe Cole.

FA Cup Fourth Round Draw

1. Wolverhampton Wanderers

2. Southampton

3. Aston Villa

4. Port Vale

5. Wigan Athletic

6. Ipswich Town

7. Wrexham

8. Chelsea

9. Manchester City

10. West Ham United or Queens Park Rangers

11. Brentford

12. Fulham

13. Sunderland

14. Liverpool or Barnsley

15. Burnley

16. Norwich City or Walsall

17. Portsmouth or Arsenal

18. Derby County or Leeds United

19. Swansea City or West Bromwich Albion

20. Salford City or Swindon Town

21. Burton Albion

22. Grimsby Town

23. Hull City or Blackburn Rovers

24. Newcastle United

25. Oxford United

26. Leicester City

27. Birmingham City

28. Bristol City

29. Stoke City

30. Macclesfield

31. Manchester United or Brighton & Hove Albion

32. Sheffield United or Mansfield Town

Photo: Action Images via Reuters