Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
Town Ball Number Six in FA Cup Draw
Sunday, 11th Jan 2026 09:51

Town are ball number six in the draw for the fourth round of the FA Cup which takes place on Monday.

The draw takes place at Anfield ahead of the third-round tie between Liverpool and Barnsley at around 6.35pm live on TNT Sports 1, discovery+ and the TNT Sports YouTube channel.

Darren Fletcher and Ally McCoist will present with the balls drawn by Steven Gerrard and Joe Cole.

FA Cup Fourth Round Draw

1. Wolverhampton Wanderers
2. Southampton 
3. Aston Villa
 4. Port Vale
 5. Wigan Athletic
 6. Ipswich Town
 7. Wrexham
8. Chelsea 
9. Manchester City 
10. West Ham United or Queens Park Rangers 
11. Brentford 
12. Fulham
 13. Sunderland
 14. Liverpool or Barnsley 
15. Burnley 
16. Norwich City or Walsall 
17. Portsmouth or Arsenal 
18. Derby County or Leeds United 
19. Swansea City or West Bromwich Albion
 20. Salford City or Swindon Town 
21. Burton Albion 
22. Grimsby Town 
23. Hull City or Blackburn Rovers 
24. Newcastle United
 25. Oxford United 
26. Leicester City
 27. Birmingham City
 28. Bristol City
 29. Stoke City 
30. Macclesfield 
31. Manchester United or Brighton & Hove Albion
 32. Sheffield United or Mansfield Town

Photo: Action Images via Reuters



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



skankerman added 09:59 - Jan 11
Taught me something new today

I always thought numbers were due to clubs in alphabetical order
0

Saxonblue74 added 10:41 - Jan 11
Walsall at home please!
0


You need to login in order to post your comments

Blogs 297 bloggers

Ipswich Town Polls

About Us Contact Us Terms & Conditions Privacy Cookies Online Safety Advertising
© TWTD 1995-2026