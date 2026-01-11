Greaves: Jaden's on Fire!

Sunday, 11th Jan 2026 10:32 by Kallum Brisset

Town defender Jacob Greaves has admitted having teammate Jaden Philogene in form and firing is a nice luxury to have.

The pair were the two goalscorers as the Blues booked their place in the fourth round of the FA Cup with a 2-1 victory over Blackpool at Portman Road on Saturday.

Defeating the Tangerines continued Town’s positive momentum with a fifth straight win on home soil and marked the 200th match under manager Kieran McKenna, who has guided the Blues into round four of the world’s oldest cup competition for a fourth successive season.

While the late goal from Greaves was a characteristic header from a set piece, Philogene’s trademark opener was just as on brand when he finished off a smart team move 10 minutes before half-time.

His first-time effort with his right foot found the corner of Bailey Peacock-Farrell’s net as the winger reached double-figures for the campaign in all competitions.

Following his goals against Stoke City, Sheffield Wednesday and Oxford United, Philogene has now scored in each of his last four matches at Portman Road.

“He’s on fire,” Greaves said of his former Hull City teammate. “He’s a really good person to have in the squad. The weight of pass from Johnno [Ben Johnson] was exceptional, he knows what Jaden wants and his finish was top, top quality.

“He’s got moments like that where you think individual brilliance. In the game, even some of the little skills he’s doing, at times it was frustrating me because you think he’s taking the mick but I just think that’s just the way he plays.

“It’s been a real positive to this season, and I think he wouldn’t have been as good as he has been if he didn’t have Jack [Clarke] playing when he plays showing how good he is.

“Those two are keeping each other on their toes and it’s a really good battle to watch because them two are unbelievable at their craft.”

One interesting quirk of Philogene’s fine form so far this season is that all 10 of his goals have come at home.

Greaves joked that he will remind Town’s top goalscorer that he needs to start scoring when the Blues are on their travels.

He said: “That’s what I’ll be telling him on Monday, any danger of you scoring away from home?

“This is sometimes like his playground in the way that he comes out and performs. He feels the love and long may it continue.”

Photo: Matchday Images