Adetiba on Target as Bentley Makes UAE U17s Debut

Sunday, 11th Jan 2026 11:40

Town youngster Jayden Adetiba scored and Blues teammate Josh Bentley made his debut in goal as the UAE’s U17s drew 2-2 with Saudi Arabia in a friendly in Dubai yesterday.

Forward Adetiba, who signed his first pro deal at the end of December and turned 17 on New Year’s Day, joined the Blues academy from Arsenal in February last year, starting his scholarship at the beginning of this season.

Born in Dartford, Adetiba moved to Dubai at six months and spent the next eight years living the Emirate.

He won his first U17s caps with the UAE in 2024/25, having previously represented their U16s, and earlier this season played at the U17 World Cup in Qatar.

Having spent a year living in Cape Town, he was spotted by the Gunners on the family’s return to the UK in 2018.

Keeper Bentley, who played the full 90 minutes, was making his first appearance for a UAE international side having been born in Dubai.

The keeper, who grew up in South Woodham Ferrers in Essex, is the younger brother of fellow glovesman Daniel, formerly of Southend United, Brentford and Bristol City, and now a back-up stopper with Wolves.

Like Adetiba, a first-year scholar, Bentley joined Town from Billericay as an U15.

Meanwhile, Adetiba and Bentley’s Town U18s teammates were beaten 4-2 by Millwall in a friendly at Playford Road on Saturday morning having been 2-1 in front at half-time.

With David Wright now interim-manager of the women’s side, his assistant Matt Pooley was in charge from the dugout.

The U18s are in FA Youth Cup action away against Bromley at Hayes Lane on Thursday evening (KO 7pm).

Photo: TWTD