Taylor Returns From Cheltenham Loan

Monday, 12th Jan 2026 12:40

Town U21s skipper Tommy Taylor has returned to the Blues from his loan spell with League Two Cheltenham with manager Steve Cotterill feeling the forward needs to go to a club where he is going to play more regularly.

The 20-year-old made three starts for the Robins - one in the league - and 13 sub appearances having joined them in August, scoring once in the Vertu Trophy.

“I had a great chat with Tommy,” Cotterill told GloucestershireLive. “He understands it and he’s a great lad, who I really like.

‌“I mentioned it in the dressing room and the lads gave him a big clap and thanked him for what he’s done because he’s had 11 or 12 appearances here, which is quite good really.

“He’s always thankful and I don’t think he’ll forget his time at Cheltenham. He had his first EFL game and his first senior goal, so we have played a small part in his development.

‌“I don’t think he’ll forget us and we certainly won’t forget him. He now needs to churn out 20 games somewhere.”

Fellow Blues youngster, central defender Jacob Mazionis, returned to Portman Road earlier in the month after an injury hit spell.

Photo: TWTD