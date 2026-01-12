Keeper Gray Joins Harrogate On Loan

Monday, 12th Jan 2026 13:17

Young Blues keeper Henry Gray has joined League Two Harrogate Town for the rest of the season.

The 20-year-old is yet to make a senior appearance for Town but has been in and around the first-team squad for the last two seasons.

The New Zealand U20 international spent the second half of 2024/25 on loan with Braintree in the National League, winning the Essex club’s Young Player of the Season award. He rejoined the Iron on an emergency loan earlier this season but was quickly recalled following Alex Palmer’s injury.

“We’re delighted to have him with us.” Sulphurites manager Simon Weaver told BBC York.

“He’s a talented young player who's really hungry to do well, he went out on loan last year to Braintree and helped keep them up and had great reviews. We’ve seen a lot of coverage of him and are excited about what he can bring.”

Gray added: “The gaffer has put trust in me to come here and he's seen that last year and I've done the same thing with Braintree in doing my part in keeping them up, so hopefully I can do the same here.

“The lads have made me really welcome, I watched the game on Saturday and Mark Oxley performed really well, so I’m looking forward to competing with him for a place.

“It's a step up for me, I've been in the National League South and in the National League and now currently at League Two, so it's a step in the direction of where I want to get to and I can’t wait to show everyone what I can do.”

Mönchengladbach-born Gray, who has also had a stint on loan at Chelmsford, joined Town in the summer of 2023 from New Zealand Central League side Waterside Karori following a trial at the end of the previous campaign. Prior to that, he was with A-League club Wellington Phoenix’s reserves.

In addition to his caps at U20 level, Gray has been named in the full All Whites squad on a number of occasions but so far without making an appearance.

Photo: Matchday Images