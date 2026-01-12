U21s in Action at Preston

Monday, 12th Jan 2026 15:16

Town’s U21s are in Premier League Cup action against Preston North End at Victory Park, Chorley this evening (KO 7pm).

The game was initially scheduled to be played last month but was postponed due to a frozen pitch.

The Blues are currently top of their Premier League Cup group with the Lilywhites bottom, the teams having drawn 2-2 at Bloomfields in Needham Market in October when Jamie Mauge scored both Town goals.

Photo: TWTD