Town Draw Wrexham Away

Monday, 12th Jan 2026 18:42

Town have been drawn away against Wrexham in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

The draw means the teams will face one another twice in successive weeks with the Championship match between the teams on Saturday 21st February.

Fourth round ties will be played around the weekend of Saturday 14th and Sunday 15th February meaning the Championship home game against Hull City will be rescheduled.

The draw also means Town will have five away games on the bounce in February, at Portsmouth, Derby, Wrexham twice and Watford.

Town and Wrexham have met once before in the FA Cup third round at the Racecourse Ground in January 1995 when the then-Second Division (third tier) side beat the Blues, who were in the Premier League, 2-1 in George Burley’s third game as manager.

Kieron Durkan gave the home side a deserved lead on the hour, but Blues skipper David Linighan nodded an equaliser from a corner on 84 as Town thought they’d escaped an embarrassing cup shock.

But, two minutes later, one-time Town defender and future academy director Tony Humes sent in a free-kick from deep and Adam Tanner, making only his second senior appearance having scored in the 4-1 home victory over Leicester the previous week, brought down Karl Connolly in the area. Clive Baker came close to saving Gary Bennett’s penalty but the ball crossed the line off the inside of the post.

The Blues almost grabbed a second equaliser injury time but Wrexham keeper Andy Marriott pushed Adrian Paz’s header onto the bar from virtually point-blank.

Earlier this season in the Championship, Wrexham frustrated Town to a 0-0 draw at Portman Road.

Photo: Action Images via Reuters