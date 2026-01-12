Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
Town Draw Wrexham Away
Monday, 12th Jan 2026 18:42

Town have been drawn away against Wrexham in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

The draw means the teams will face one another twice in successive weeks with the Championship match between the teams on Saturday 21st February.

Fourth round ties will be played around the weekend of Saturday 14th and Sunday 15th February meaning the Championship home game against Hull City will be rescheduled.

The draw also means Town will have five away games on the bounce in February, at Portsmouth, Derby, Wrexham twice and Watford.

Town and Wrexham have met once before in the FA Cup third round at the Racecourse Ground in January 1995 when the then-Second Division (third tier) side beat the Blues, who were in the Premier League, 2-1 in George Burley’s third game as manager.

Kieron Durkan gave the home side a deserved lead on the hour, but Blues skipper David Linighan nodded an equaliser from a corner on 84 as Town thought they’d escaped an embarrassing cup shock.

But, two minutes later, one-time Town defender and future academy director Tony Humes sent in a free-kick from deep and Adam Tanner, making only his second senior appearance having scored in the 4-1 home victory over Leicester the previous week, brought down Karl Connolly in the area. Clive Baker came close to saving Gary Bennett’s penalty but the ball crossed the line off the inside of the post.

The Blues almost grabbed a second equaliser injury time but Wrexham keeper Andy Marriott pushed Adrian Paz’s header onto the bar from virtually point-blank.

Earlier this season in the Championship, Wrexham frustrated Town to a 0-0 draw at Portman Road.

Photo: Action Images via Reuters

Saturday
17th Jan
12:30
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



jas0999 added 18:44 - Jan 12
Dreadful draw. Terrible!
3

bluelad7 added 18:44 - Jan 12
Easy win.
0

uppersirbob added 18:45 - Jan 12
Wrexham away 2 weeks running
0

carsey added 18:47 - Jan 12
Well that's rubbish
1

armadaleblue added 18:47 - Jan 12
That couldn’t have been much worse
1

Broadbent23 added 18:48 - Jan 12
Winnable. Probably on the telly with USA cheerleaders.
1

Paulc added 18:48 - Jan 12
Possibly the worst draw we could have hoped for. Camera on Ryan bloody Reynalds for 90 minutes.
0

armchaircritic59 added 18:49 - Jan 12
Ha, as predicted on a certain podcast/video I watched last night! Should be a good one. Will also mean we are scheduled to go there twice in a week, and unless more fixtures get altered, we will have 5 away games on the trot!!
0

Saxonblue74 added 18:49 - Jan 12
Not fussed about the opposition, just a pity about the travelling
1

muhrensleftfoot added 18:51 - Jan 12
5 away games in a row is a tall order even with our multi talented squad
0

1960H added 18:51 - Jan 12
Awful draw
1

RetroBlue added 18:52 - Jan 12
Zzzzzzzzz of a draw....
1

RetroBlue added 18:53 - Jan 12
.. and look at the bloody travelling!!! 5 consecutive away fixtures... FGS!!
1

jazzback added 18:55 - Jan 12
Hopefully ticket prices will be reasonable, as that's a lot of travelling in February for the fans
0

Gforce added 19:00 - Jan 12
Not overly fussed about the Cup game,would much rather beat them in the league on the 21st.
0

armchaircritic59 added 19:02 - Jan 12
Jeez, also between the 3rd Feb and 14th March, that's 7 from 9 games away from home. I think someone is trying to derail our promotion push!
0


