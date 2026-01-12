U21s Win at Preston

Monday, 12th Jan 2026 21:23

Jamie Mauge netted twice and Leon Ayinde once as Town’s U21s beat Preston North End 3-0 in the Premier League Cup at Chorley’s Victory Park this evening.

Town took the lead in the 19th minute through Mauge, the striker turning home Somto Boniface’s free-kick.

Ayinde, who played the first half on his return from injury, made it 2-0 on 34, the Irish U21 international slamming in from the edge of the area from Josh Lewis’s cross.

Eight minutes from time, Mauge, who earlier in the season also scored twice as Town and Preston drew 2-2 at Needham Market’s Bloomfields, made it 3-0, again from left-back Boniface’s cross, to seal the three points which see John McGreal and Chris Casement’s side remain top of their group.

Elsewhere, Manchester United’s 4-1 win at Wolves means the Red Devils youngsters move two points clear of the Blues at the top of Premier League 2.

U21s: Williamson, Lewis, Boniface, Elliott, Shabazz-Edwards, Turner, Adebayo (Oudnie-Morgan 60), Carr (c), Mauge, T Taylor, Ayinde (Pitts 46). Unused: W Fletcher, L Fletcher.

Photo: TWTD