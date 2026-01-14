Greaves: I'm Just Trying to Do the Best I Can

Wednesday, 14th Jan 2026 13:29 by Kallum Brisset

Town defender Jacob Greaves says he is ready to rise to the challenge of regaining his place in the Blues’ starting XI.

Having initially begun the season as the preferred centre-back partner to captain Dara O’Shea, the improved form of Reims loanee Cédric Kipré has meant Greaves has had to bide his time on the sidelines.

Kipré has started each of the last nine Championship matches, during which Town have won five and kept five clean sheets to move to within two points of the automatic promotion places.

Greaves admitted he has no complaints over Kieran McKenna’s selection, but stressed he is not content with sitting on the bench.

“When Cédric’s played, he’s been one of our best players,” he said. “I think he’s been really good, but obviously I want to play and any player wants to play.

“When I’ve had the opportunities to come in and play, I feel like I’ve done well in the games that I’ve done.

“I’m just trying to do the best that I can, look after myself, keep working, keep my head down and hopefully get a bit of payback for when my time does come.

“You want to be playing, but I know that going to the gaffer and asking why am I not playing is not going to do anything for me. He picks the team and it is what it is.

“I’ve just got to show in training and games why I’m good enough to play, and why when I do play, I can put in good performances.

“Ultimately, at the end of the day, it’s the gaffer’s decision and you’ve got to respect it and try and show a performance when you get the chance.”

Last Saturday’s FA Cup victory over League One side Blackpool was an opportunity to freshen things up, with McKenna making seven changes to his starting line-up.

As one of those to return to the side, Greaves was widely viewed as the strongest performer with two important blocks preceding a late headed goal at the other end, his second of the campaign.

That appearance followed up another positive display against league leaders Coventry City, where the 25-year-old was deployed in a less familiar left-back role in the absence of Leif Davis.

Greaves said: “I had a nice opportunity against Coventry and the opportunity to play [against Blackpool]. I want to play all the time, that’s just who I am. I feel like I can play week in, week out and get a rhythm from there.

“If the opportunity comes to play in these competitions and I play, then I’ve got to put in a performance like I did to show the gaffer that I'm more than ready.

“It was a bit easier on my legs, but I quite like playing out there [at left-back] as well. The Coventry game, the connection I have with Jack [Clarke] on the field and off the field is a good one, so I was really excited for the game.

“Coming in, I knew that we were going to do well and it was probably one of my most enjoyable games that I’ve had for this club.

“I really enjoyed it, I thought the lads were terrific in the game. To go and beat them so comfortably away from home was a really enjoyable one and it’s one that we can really build on.”

Greaves is in his second season at Portman Road and first back at Championship level after last season’s difficult year in the Premier League.

The former Hull City defender, who was named in the Team of the Season in his most recent year at second-tier level, says the Blues are well placed and well in the mix for an immediate return to the top flight.

“I’ve really enjoyed it,” he said. “When I have played, I’ve loved it. When I’ve not played, I’ve not really loved it as much but that’s just part and parcel of the job.

“The squad we’ve got, coming in every day with these guys is top, I really do enjoy it and that makes it miles better.

“The league this season, you can see how it is when teams come here and sit in low blocks and it’s tough. We’ve just got to keep the support, keep going and hopefully we can get what we want at the end of the season.

“I think we’re in a good position and the squad that we’ve got is ready to kick on. Over the Christmas period, we had an unbelievable return of points, so I think that’s what we’ve got to build on now and keep churning out results.

“Sometimes it’s not been pretty, you look at the game against Oxford, 2-1 and it wasn’t the prettiest game but we got three points. That’s what we’ve got to keep doing and keep digging in.

“When lads get other opportunities to play, they’ve got to show that they’re good enough to play as well.

“We’re in a really good position. We’d probably have wanted a few more points, but we can’t be too greedy. We’ve got an exciting second half of the season now and I can’t wait for it.”

Photo: Matchday Images