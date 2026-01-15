McKenna Nominated For Manager of the Month

Thursday, 15th Jan 2026 09:20

Town boss Kieran McKenna has been nominated for the Sky Bet Championship Manager of the Month Award for December.

The Blues won four, drew two and lost one during the month with victories home and away against leaders Coventry among the successes.

No club in the division picked up more points, although Watford also recorded 14 but with an inferior goal difference.

McKenna is up against the Hornets’ Javi Gracia, Segej Jakirovic of Hull City and Swansea’s Vitor Matos for the gong.

The Blues manager has already won the award once this season, in September, having previously picked it up in September 2023 and March 2024, as well as the League One equivalent twice, in March and April 2023.

This month’s winner will be announced on Friday having been chosen by a judging panel comprising of former Barnsley boss Danny Wilson, Sky Sports’ EFL expert Don Goodman and Sky Bet EFL trader Ivor Davies.

Photo: TWTD