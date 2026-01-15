Mousinho Still Expecting Chaplin to Stay at Portsmouth

Thursday, 15th Jan 2026 09:35

Portsmouth manager John Mousinho says he still expects Blues forward Conor Chaplin to remain on loan at Fratton Park for the rest of the season.

The window in which Town can recall the 28-year-old ends this week with Blues boss Kieran McKenna having said last week that there had been no formal talks - or discussions involving himself of Chaplin - regarding the situation.

Mousinho had previously said a chat had been had ahead of the postponed match between the teams earlier in the month when it had been indicated Chaplin would be staying with his local club where he began his career.

“It’s the same,” Mousinho told the Portsmouth News when asked about the situation. “We didn’t have anything official, but spoke to Ipswich on the day of the [postponed] game.

“It was an informal conversation on the day of the game at Fratton Park, but the mood around the place is still the same on that one.”

Mousinho says Chaplin is in his plans for their game against Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday.

Chaplin’s spell with Pompey, who are only a point off the relegation zone, has been underwhelming up to now, the forward having made 15 starts and five sub appearances without scoring.

While latterly operating in his favoured number 10 position, the one-time Barnsley and Coventry man was often utilised wide on the right shortly after his return to Fratton Park.

“We’ve now had enough games with Chappers in his preferred position for him to really get going and fit in the team well,” Mousinho continued.

“He’s definitely affecting games, we just haven’t had the output in terms of goals and assists that Conor would like, let alone what we would expect. He’s definitely had a massive effect on us, though.

“Prior to that Bristol City game [a 5-0 defeat on New Year’s Day] we had a good run of results and a good run of games, albeit that small run of games and four games undefeated with two wins.

“Taking eight points from four games at that time of season for us was important, because teams at bottom started picking up results and teams in the middle didn’t.

“We needed that and the fact we’re two games short of a lot of sides, so the contribution everyone is making in terms of morale, but particularly Conor, is great. I think the season is ahead of Conor, that’s very much what we’re focusing on.”

If Mousinho is right, Chaplin, one of the stars of the back-to-back promotion seasons, seems likely to have played his last game for the Blues with his Town contract up at the end of the campaign.

Photo: Matchday Images