Morsy: I Never Thought I'd Play at Ipswich Again
Thursday, 15th Jan 2026 10:16

Former Blues skipper Sam Morsy admits he never thought he’d return to Portman Road as a player, the Egypt international having left the club for Kuwait SC in the summer.

But that spell lasted only a matter of weeks and three competitive games, and the 34-year-old joined Bristol City earlier this month.

The midfielder will be back at Portman Road with his new club next Tuesday for a reunion he hadn’t anticipated when he departed in close season.

“I never thought I’d play at Ipswich again, that wasn’t plan, the plan was to stay in the Middle East for a number of years, but six months later, you’re back,” he admitted. “That’s life, that’s football, I know it’s clichéd.

“I didn’t expect to go back there, but it will be amazing to go back. Obviously so many good memories there and will see some of my old teammates, see the manager and his staff.

“I’m at the age where every game has a meaning to it and this will be a special game as well.

“When you’re younger, you try and block out all emotion but you get a bit older and you see things for what they are. It will be a really special occasion and I can’t wait for the game.”

Morsy captained Town to back-to-back promotions which took the club from League One into the Premier League and was asked whether there was a secret to that success.

“No secret, just a group which worked incredibly hard,” he reflected. “I look back at the players and the manager, he gives so much to create an environment and the players gave so much as well.

“I think that’s the big thing, everyone bought into it, it was, what is it they say? One mind, one heart, that’s what it was. Everyone was all on the same wavelength, we were all together and we kept improving every week, that was the goal.

“We never set any target, it was just improving every week and we ended up in the Premier League, which was a dream come true.”

Photo: Reuters and Matchday Images

Saturday
17th Jan
12:30
USA added 10:21 - Jan 15
Expect he'll get a great reception and deservedly so.

How long into the game before he gets booked? 7 minutes I am going for
3

notoriousITFC added 10:37 - Jan 15
Deserves an unbelievable reception back at PR for what he's done at the club.
3

PortmanTerrorist added 10:40 - Jan 15
Unfortunately for O'Shea, Sam set standards as a man, a player and most specifically as our Captain which will be hard to emulate. After all we had years of Captaincy at the Club previously where sub-par performances were tolerated and defeats were just accepted as routine. I think there could be little argument that without Sam those promotions do not happen given the margins involved both years....and that will never be forgotten and will be welcome back at Portman Road (by myself anyway) anytime, in any capacity, even for another team.
2

Cookieboy added 10:47 - Jan 15
Yes best of luck to him, but I still reckon we got stitched up
0

mow_the_lawn added 10:49 - Jan 15
I suspected that Kieran was the brains and Morsy was the mouthpiece during training and matches in terms of absolute professionalism to get that through to everyone in the squad. A captain isn’t just shouting during a game and organising and I don’t think O’Shea has that. That said, I don’t think there are many captains like Morsy about.
0

Edmundo added 11:23 - Jan 15
He set the standards. The bar was so high that anyone following as capt would struggle to live up to that level. A bit like when Ferguson left Manure.
Having said that, I think the standards are set in a more collective way, which will probably set us up better in the medium-long term.
0

flykickingbybgunn added 11:33 - Jan 15
Tommy Parker, Andy Nelson, Mick Mills, Terry Butcher, Matt Holland, Sam Morsy.
Exaulted company.
0


