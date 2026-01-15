Morsy: I Never Thought I'd Play at Ipswich Again
Thursday, 15th Jan 2026 10:16
Former Blues skipper Sam Morsy admits he never thought he’d return to Portman Road as a player, the Egypt international having left the club for Kuwait SC in the summer.
But that spell lasted only a matter of weeks and three competitive games, and the 34-year-old joined Bristol City earlier this month.
The midfielder will be back at Portman Road with his new club next Tuesday for a reunion he hadn’t anticipated when he departed in close season.
“I never thought I’d play at Ipswich again, that wasn’t plan, the plan was to stay in the Middle East for a number of years, but six months later, you’re back,” he admitted. “That’s life, that’s football, I know it’s clichéd.
“I didn’t expect to go back there, but it will be amazing to go back. Obviously so many good memories there and will see some of my old teammates, see the manager and his staff.
“I’m at the age where every game has a meaning to it and this will be a special game as well.
“When you’re younger, you try and block out all emotion but you get a bit older and you see things for what they are. It will be a really special occasion and I can’t wait for the game.”
Morsy captained Town to back-to-back promotions which took the club from League One into the Premier League and was asked whether there was a secret to that success.
“No secret, just a group which worked incredibly hard,” he reflected. “I look back at the players and the manager, he gives so much to create an environment and the players gave so much as well.
“I think that’s the big thing, everyone bought into it, it was, what is it they say? One mind, one heart, that’s what it was. Everyone was all on the same wavelength, we were all together and we kept improving every week, that was the goal.
“We never set any target, it was just improving every week and we ended up in the Premier League, which was a dream come true.”
Photo: Reuters and Matchday Images
