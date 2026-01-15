Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
Cairney: I Can't See Myself Wearing Another Kit
Thursday, 15th Jan 2026 10:53

Town target Tom Cairney says he can’t picture himself in a kit other than Fulham’s, but knows that things can change in football.

The Blues made an approach to the Cottagers last week with their manager Marco Silva confirming the interest.

Silva also suggested that 34-year-old could be offered new terms at Craven Cottage, where the former Scotland international has been playing since 2015.

“I can’t really see myself wearing any other kit,” Cairney told Sky Sports. “If I picture myself in another kit it just feels weird. I know that sounds weird to say it, but it just does.

“But listen, in football things chop and change all the time, so anything can happen. I want to play after this season, I’ll keep on playing.

“My contract does end this season, so we’ll have to see if Fulham offer anything. We’ll see.”

Asked whether talks regarding new terms are up and running, the former Blackburn Rovers and Hull City man said: “I wouldn’t say really under way. Are they under way? Ish. I’d say ish.”

Photo: Reuters

StowTractor added 11:02 - Jan 15
If he doesn't want to come this window then go in for Harrison Reed? Probably fits the bill as cover / competition for Matusiwa better anyway. Not that I would say no to Cairney too if & when he wants to come. Maybe in the summer if Boro go up too and we cant get Hackney.
1

Churchman added 11:04 - Jan 15
Well if he wants to stay at Fulham wearing their shirt, fine. Move on.
2

AbujaBlue added 11:11 - Jan 15
Stow and Churchman, what? He's been at Fulham for 10 years! Let him show a bit of loyalty to his club. It would reflect poorly on him if he mouthed openly to the media that he wants to jump ship. He also said quite openly in that statement that things can change so there's really not much to take from it.
0

AbujaBlue added 11:13 - Jan 15
Sorry I didn't mean to mention you, StowTractor
0

blueoutlook added 11:19 - Jan 15
I’m not that fussed either way. He is 34, not sure he is the answer anyway. I’ve watched him, he is terribly slow,hence has only started 4 matches this season I think.
0

jas0999 added 11:24 - Jan 15
Well, it’s mid January, and although no panic, I do hope we have other options identified. A striker is a must. A coupl of good additions could make the difference between automatics and play offs. We have made room with a couple of players moving out on loans.
0

Stato added 11:39 - Jan 15
our easy fixture list for jan means we can wait until deadline day if we need to. no need to panic buy at this stage
0

Gforce added 11:43 - Jan 15
It's obvious that deep down he wants to stay with Fulham and finish his career there.
However if no new deal is offered, then coming here is still a possibility.
Wouldn't expect anything to happen until late in the window.
0


