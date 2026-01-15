Cairney: I Can't See Myself Wearing Another Kit

Thursday, 15th Jan 2026 10:53

Town target Tom Cairney says he can’t picture himself in a kit other than Fulham’s, but knows that things can change in football.

The Blues made an approach to the Cottagers last week with their manager Marco Silva confirming the interest.

Silva also suggested that 34-year-old could be offered new terms at Craven Cottage, where the former Scotland international has been playing since 2015.

“I can’t really see myself wearing any other kit,” Cairney told Sky Sports. “If I picture myself in another kit it just feels weird. I know that sounds weird to say it, but it just does.

“But listen, in football things chop and change all the time, so anything can happen. I want to play after this season, I’ll keep on playing.

“My contract does end this season, so we’ll have to see if Fulham offer anything. We’ll see.”

Asked whether talks regarding new terms are up and running, the former Blackburn Rovers and Hull City man said: “I wouldn’t say really under way. Are they under way? Ish. I’d say ish.”

Photo: Reuters