U18s at Bromley in FA Youth Cup

Thursday, 15th Jan 2026 11:00

Town’s U18s are in FA Youth Cup fourth round action against Bromley at Hayes Lane this evening (KO 7pm).

The tie will be the second Town visit to face the Ravens this season, the first team having been beaten 5-4 on penalties following a 1-1 draw in the Carabao Cup back in August.

The young Blues reached the fourth round by beating 10-man Sheffield United 3-1 at Bramall Lane in round three, their opening game in the competition the club won in 1973, 1975 and 2005.

Bromley defeated Sheffield Wednesday 4-2 on penalties after a 1-1 draw at home in the third round having won 1-0 at Wycombe Wanderers in round two and 3-2 at Leyton Orient in the first.

The Ravens, who have a category four academy, are currently 10th in the U18 Youth Alliance.

Blues U18s coach David Wright was put in interim charge of Ipswich Town Women last week with his assistant Matt Pooley taking control of the U18s during Saturday’s 4-2 friendly defeat to Millwall at Playford Road.

Photo: Action Images via Reuters