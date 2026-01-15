New Date For Charlton's WSL2 Visit

Thursday, 15th Jan 2026 13:51

Ipswich Town Women’s home game against Charlton Athletic at the JobServe Community Stadium in Colchester has been rescheduled for Wednesday 18th February (KO 7pm).

The WSL2 leaders’ visit to face the Blues in what would have been interim-manager David Wright’s first game in charge was postponed on Sunday due to a frozen pitch.

Photo: TWTD