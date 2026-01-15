Foodbanks Group Marks Third Anniversary With Collection Against Blackburn

Ipswich Town Fans Supporting Foodbanks is marking its third birthday with their first collection of 2026 ahead of Saturday’s home game against Blackburn Rovers.

The fan-led group began in January 2023 and since then almost £25,000 has been donated by fans to local food bank FIND (Families in Need).

Saturday’s collection runs from 10.30am until 12.30pm in the FanZone and in Portman Road ahead of the early kick-off against the Lancastrians.

Last year was the organisation’s biggest up to now with 10 collections and £6,500 raised, along with a fundraising cycle to Düsseldorf and hundreds of selection boxes and advent calendars donated ahead of Christmas.

The first collection of 2026 focuses on tinned goods, non-perishable items, while cash and card donations are also accepted.

Lead bucket organiser Elijah Aldridge said: “After the incredible outpouring of solidarity over the festive season, donations often dry up in January.

“We’re calling on supporters to make it their New Year’s resolution to bring a tin, bring a box or bring a quid and support your community.”

Ipswich Town Fans Supporting Foodbanks is part of the national Fans Supporting Foodbanks movement, which originated with Liverpool and Everton supporters in 2015. The initiative now spans 40-plus clubs across the English footballing pyramid, all united under the principle that Hunger Doesn't Wear Club Colours.

Ipswich Town Fans Supporting Foodbanks can be contacted via ITFC.FSF@gmail.com, while they can be found on Facebook here and on Twitter here. Donations can be made via a GoFundMe page here.

