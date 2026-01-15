Silva: I Don't See a Chance of Cairney Leaving
Thursday, 15th Jan 2026 17:48
Fulham boss Marco Silva says he doesn’t see Blues target Tom Cairney leaving Craven Cottage this month.
Town made an approach regarding the 34-year-old last week but seem highly unlikely to land the former Hull City and Blackburn Rovers man.
Cairney is out of contract in the summer but remains in Silva’s plans not just for this season but beyond.
The former Scotland international has similarly said he can’t see himself wearing another team’s kit.
“I’m always a believer that he can prolong his career in a Fulham shirt,” Silva said. “I had this feeling last season when we had the same conversation about the players that were in the last year of their contract.
“This year is going to be more or less the same thing, I don’t see any change in the way we are using him or the way he’s performing.
“I know he’s one year older, but the Tom Cairney now, I have to say that with another year on his back he is the same player.
“The way we use him, the way he helps the team on a daily basis, he’s been very important for us and a great servant for the club. I don’t see why he won’t have another season or more in a Fulham shirt.”
Asked whether Cairney could move on this month, he added: “I don’t see it as a chance, really. I don’t see it as something that will happen, he is important for us and very happy here.”
Silva continued: “Myself as a manager and someone that has been at this football club for five years, the best scenario for Tom is if it is possible is to end his career, I don't know when, but end it in a Fulham shirt.
“It will be something special for him and the fans. I don't know when it is going to happen.”
Photo: TWTD
