U18s Beat Bromley in Youth Cup

Thursday, 15th Jan 2026 21:08

Town’s U18s progressed to round five of the FA Youth Cup following a 2-1 fourth-round victory over Bromley at Hayes Lane.

The Ravens started strongly, but the Blues went in front on 13 when Nelson Eze (pictured) forced an error from Ravens’ keeper Charlie Burton, the big striker, who is currently on loan with Dartford, squared to Will Unadike, who put Town in front.

However, the home side levelled on 25 through Oladapo Anunlopo following a long throw.

But the Blues won it in the second half, UAE U17 international Jayden Adetiba crossing from the left for Eze to nod home.

U18s: Bentley, Brouwers, O’Sullivan, Longwe, Wilkinson, Sains, Adetiba, Wood (c), Unadike (Eldred 72), Eze, Compton (Nsofor 46). Unused: W Fletcher, Duggins, Pedder, Boakye-King, Brentnall.

Photo: TWTD