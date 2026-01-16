Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
U21s to Host Blackburn in Premier League Cup
Friday, 16th Jan 2026 09:39

Town’s U21s will host Blackburn Rovers in the last 16 of the Premier League Cup on a date yet to be set.

John McGreal and Chris Casement’s side topped their group, while Rovers, whose first team visit Portman Road tomorrow, were second in theirs.

The Blues ended their group fixtures with a 3-0 win at Preston North End on Monday, Jamie Mauge (pictured) netting twice and Leon Ayinde once.

Photo: TWTD

Saturday
17th Jan
12:30
PhilsAngels added 10:35 - Jan 16
Thank goodness it was not away, would never get played if the U21 pitch is anything like the first team pitch.
