Former Blues Midfielder O'Callaghan Admits Theft

Friday, 16th Jan 2026 10:02

Former Town midfielder George O’Callaghan has admitted the theft of €23,000 from a Cork-based fitness centre where he previously worked.

The 46-year-old was arrested and charged with the offence on Wednesday, his solicitor subsequently indicating in court that he would plead guilty to stealing €23,645 (£20,483) from Holohan Fitness Ltd, trading as Anytime Fitness, between August 2020 and December 2021. No further details regarding the offence were given at the hearing.

Judge John King granted legal aid, reports the Irish Examiner, while there was no objection to bail and no conditions were set. Sentencing will take place at Cork Circuit Criminal Court on February 9th.

O’Callaghan was with the Blues between January 2007 and January 2008, making five starts and eight sub appearances, scoring once.

While a Town player, he spent time on loan with Brighton before returning to Cork City, the club from whom he had joined the Blues.

O’Callaghan moved into English football having impressed in a trial at Port Vale as a 15-year-old and later in his career had spells with Tranmere and Yeovil, as well as a stint with DPMM in Brunei. He also had a brief tenure as manager of Malaysian side Sabah.

Photo: Action Images via Reuters