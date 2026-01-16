Sheehan Set to Stay at Town After Accepting New Role

Friday, 16th Jan 2026 12:01

Former Ipswich Town Women’s manager Joe Sheehan is set to stay at the club having accepted the role of head of player development and pro game academy manager, TWTD understands.

Sheehan was replaced as boss of the Blues’ women’s side by David Wright last week after almost seven years in the job and nine years at the club with Town sitting bottom of WSL2 following last season’s FAWNL Southern Premier Division title.

The new position will see him leading the elite pathway for U18 and U21 girls with the aim to progress them into the first team.

Town’s women are in Adobe Women’s FA Cup action on Sunday back at the Martello Ground in Felixstowe with Sheffield United the visitors for a fourth round tie (KO 1pm).

Photo: TWTD