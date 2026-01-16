Town Fan on Charity Walk Reaches Rickmansworth
Friday, 16th Jan 2026 12:42
Town fan James Chapman reached Rickmansworth last night on his charity walk from Bristol to Portman Road to raise funds for the Ipswich Town Foundation
James, who will be going through Watford and then up to Hatfield today, left last Friday and plans to arrive in time for the Blues’ home game against Bristol City on Tuesday 20th January.
He says the idea of the 207-mile walk came to him on the way back from a home game last season.
“I’ve been an Ipswich fan all my life living in Bristol, but have a lot of family in Ipswich mainly my dad that got me into the madness,” he told TWTD.
“When I was 20 years old I was diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis, an incurable form of chronic arthritis, before this I was sport and fitness mad. I’ve struggled with it for the past 12 years dipping in and out of being on top of it and being overcome by it.
“And then last year on my journey back from Ipswich after watching them against Spurs, I thought, ‘I wonder if I could walk this’.
“Since then it’s been an obsession, an obsession to help the club I love, the foundation and to prove to people out there that if you have something like that stops you doing a lot of things, that you can still do something meaningful and amazing.”
You can follow James’s progress via his YouTube channel above, while donations can be made via his page here.
Photo: Contributed
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 297 bloggers
McKenna's Men Part Two: The Championship of Dreams by Edmundo
Following on from Part One: League One Days, I'm continuing my look at the signings made under Kieran McKenna's stewardship. This time we look back on the signings that took us from League One runners-up to the Premier League.
Between The Lines, The Irreverent Poetry Of Ipswich Town. No.26 - Two One And Tickled Pink by The_Flashing_Smile
Poems, like matches, come thick and fast this time of year! I felt the amazing pink sky that appeared just before the start of the second half was quite poetic, more so than the game itself, so I focused on that. The result, and other results, left us sitting in the pink in second.
Between The Lines, The Irreverent Poetry Of Ipswich Town. No.25 - Ruff Justice by The_Flashing_Smile
I started writing this one in an NHS walk-in centre, having been bitten by a dog in Nottingham. Up until then I was, despite the fantastic performance and result, struggling to find a theme to pull it all together. So every cloud, and all that.
Championship Preview: Coventry City by ad_wilkin
The joys of the fixture calendar means there is always one team that you face twice in quick succession around the Christmas period. It’s been Leicester previously, but it is the turn of Frank Lampard’s Coventry this time around.
Between The Lines, The Irreverent Poetry Of Ipswich Town. No.24 - Spar Day by The_Flashing_Smile
I’ll be honest, I missed the first 70 minutes whilst driving to see the outlaws in Birmingham. Not to mention I’d forgotten it was an early kick off. But if the last 20 minutes (and reports) are anything to go by, I didn’t miss a lot.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]