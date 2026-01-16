Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
Town Fan on Charity Walk Reaches Rickmansworth
Friday, 16th Jan 2026 12:42

Town fan James Chapman reached Rickmansworth last night on his charity walk from Bristol to Portman Road to raise funds for the Ipswich Town Foundation

James, who will be going through Watford and then up to Hatfield today, left last Friday and plans to arrive in time for the Blues’ home game against Bristol City on Tuesday 20th January.

He says the idea of the 207-mile walk came to him on the way back from a home game last season.

“I’ve been an Ipswich fan all my life living in Bristol, but have a lot of family in Ipswich mainly my dad that got me into the madness,” he told TWTD.

“When I was 20 years old I was diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis, an incurable form of chronic arthritis, before this I was sport and fitness mad. I’ve struggled with it for the past 12 years dipping in and out of being on top of it and being overcome by it.

“And then last year on my journey back from Ipswich after watching them against Spurs, I thought, ‘I wonder if I could walk this’.

“Since then it’s been an obsession, an obsession to help the club I love, the foundation and to prove to people out there that if you have something like that stops you doing a lot of things, that you can still do something meaningful and amazing.”

You can follow James’s progress via his YouTube channel above, while donations can be made via his page here.

Photo: Contributed

Saturday
17th Jan
12:30
Get a NowTV Day subscription for £14.95 or Monthly subscription for £34.95/month. Monthly subscriptions auto-renew but can be cancelled at any time.


Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Freddies_Ears added 13:17 - Jan 16
I saw this a bit ago and have finally donated. What a wonderful story and bloomin' effort! Well done, James!
2

jamesp16 added 13:33 - Jan 16
Thank you very much Freddies_Ears, my Achilles thank you for the donation haha. Be sure to check out the YouTube channel, lots of updates in the shorts section for people to have a laugh at. Up the TOWEN!
1


You need to login in order to post your comments

Blogs 297 bloggers

Ipswich Town Polls

About Us Contact Us Terms & Conditions Privacy Cookies Online Safety Advertising
© TWTD 1995-2026