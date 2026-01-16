Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
Hirst Back in the Squad For Blackburn Clash
Friday, 16th Jan 2026 14:58

Blues striker George Hirst has trained all week and will be in the squad for tomorrow’s home game against his former loan side Blackburn Rovers.

Hirst suffered a groin injury in the home game against one of his other previous clubs, Sheffield Wednesday, just before Christmas.

“He’s available, he’s trained all week,” manager Kieran McKenna said. “A big boost, he always is, he’s an important part of the squad. He’ll be with us tomorrow.”

The Blues boss says availability remains strong across the rest of his squad.

“We’ve had one or two little bits over the course of the week,” he added. “But in general we’re going to arrive in a really good position with, there or thereabouts, at least two players competing for each position and training well. We’re looking forward to the games coming up.”

Left-back Conor Townsend, who suffered an ACL injury in pre-season, is the only player currently sidelined.

Photo: Matchday Images

Saturday
17th Jan
12:30
dirtydingusmagee added 15:07 - Jan 16
well i hope its a better Hirst, he has not exactly shone this season .Perhaps competition for a place will shake him up .
-1

BlueMoolay added 15:22 - Jan 16
Come on Hirsty....show us what you've got and shut up the haters.!!
2


