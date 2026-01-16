Hirst Back in the Squad For Blackburn Clash
Friday, 16th Jan 2026 14:58
Blues striker George Hirst has trained all week and will be in the squad for tomorrow’s home game against his former loan side Blackburn Rovers.
Hirst suffered a groin injury in the home game against one of his other previous clubs, Sheffield Wednesday, just before Christmas.
“He’s available, he’s trained all week,” manager Kieran McKenna said. “A big boost, he always is, he’s an important part of the squad. He’ll be with us tomorrow.”
The Blues boss says availability remains strong across the rest of his squad.
“We’ve had one or two little bits over the course of the week,” he added. “But in general we’re going to arrive in a really good position with, there or thereabouts, at least two players competing for each position and training well. We’re looking forward to the games coming up.”
Left-back Conor Townsend, who suffered an ACL injury in pre-season, is the only player currently sidelined.
