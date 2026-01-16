McKenna: Clarke Keen on Charlton Move to Play Regularly After Unlucky 2025
Friday, 16th Jan 2026 15:47
Town manager Kieran McKenna says Harry Clarke was really keen to move out on loan to Charlton Athletic on Monday after a frustrating injury hit spell.
Clarke, 24, impressed in pre-season but suffered a knee injury close to the end of July which ruled him out for around two months.
The one-time Town and Arsenal academy youngster was then unable to break into the Blues squad, not even featuring on the bench.
TWTD revealed last Saturday that the Addicks were in talks with the Brantham-based right-back with the move confirmed on Monday.
“It was something Harry was really keen on,” McKenna said. “He was really unlucky this summer.
“And really I think you could probably put 2025 together because he played a bit for us at the start of the first half of the Premier League season and then he wanted to go out in the second half of that season and get regular starts, and went to Sheffield United, started pretty well but then had a season-ending injury.
“And then he got another injury that ruled him out past pre-season, the start of the season, ruled him out of going on loan because he wasn’t fit until maybe mid-late September or something like that.
“Charlton were there, he wanted to do it and it gives him the chance now to, hopefully, get a run of games under his belt that he hasn’t had for quite a while, get some, not form because he hasn’t been in bad form, he just hasn’t played.
“So hopefully he gets some rhythm, gets some games, stays fit until the end of the season and he’s someone we think an awful lot of.
Clarke, a member of the back-to-back promotion side, is contracted to the Blues until the summer but with the club having an option for a further season.
