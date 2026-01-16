Philogene: McKenna Has Improved Me a Lot

Friday, 16th Jan 2026 16:27 by Kallum Brisset

Town winger Jaden Philogene feels his first year at Portman Road has been one of personal progress under manager Kieran McKenna.

Philogene joined the club just over 12 months ago from Aston Villa for a fee believed to be around £20 million, just months after the Blues failed in their initial pursuit of the forward in the previous summer while at Hull City.

Having struggled to adapt to life in the Premier League with a side heading towards relegation, Philogene’s season was brought to an early end when he picked up a knee injury at Chelsea in April.

Since returning to the Championship, though, the former England youth international has been one of the standout players in the division and is Town’s top scorer with 10 goals to his name in all competitions this season.

The 23-year-old has credited his improved form to Blues boss McKenna, who recently took charge of his 200th game for the club and picked up December’s Manager of the Month award.

“I’m pleased, of course, and not surprised,” he said. “He’s doing a good job, him and his staff.

“He’s improved me a lot, especially playing inside in the pocket and not just on the touchline.

“The attacking coaching staff, Sone [Aluko] and Junior [Stanislas], have helped me a lot as well.”

On McKenna’s messaging, Philogene continued: “He says both. When I get on the ball, just be myself, but off the ball he makes me run back, get in position, help Leif [Davis] and help the team. I think I'm doing that well.

“It helps the team. As much as it helps me, it helps the team as well to do the dirty work. Day-by-day, game-by-game, it’s getting better and stronger.”

Reflecting on the challenge of his first full season in the Premier League last term, Philogene admitted playing on the right was not his preferred position but that he has added hunger to return to the top flight with Town.

He said: “The league’s a bit tougher and it’s probably a bit more physical, so I had to adapt my game and get around it.

“It’s been tough mentally, but I’ve got on with it and I'm doing well now. We were in the Prem, we got relegated and we’re trying to fight to get back into the Premier League. I think we’re doing quite a good job right now so we’ve got to keep going.

“Of course it’s hard, but it’s a team sport so I have to do what’s best for the team. If the gaffer needs me there, I can play there.

“Especially if you’re not playing beforehand, it’s hard to get a rhythm. You’ve got to keep your head down and keep going.

“That’s everyone’s goal, especially mine to try and get this team promoted into the Premier League.”

While Philogene’s tally of 10 goals is the highest in the Blues squad this season, Jack Clarke is close behind having scored eight times despite starting only 10 of Town’s 25 Championship matches to date.

Both players are most effective when utilised on the left-wing, which has left McKenna with a conundrum on how to get his two top goalscorers on the pitch at the same time.

“We’re both playing well and football is a competitive sport,” Philogene said. “As long as we both keep doing our thing, we’re both going to get the opportunity to play.

“We’re both just playing well and pushing each other.”

Cédric Kipré, meanwhile, is also in a similar vein of form having nailed down his place alongside Dara O’Shea in the centre of the Blues’ defence.

The Reims loanee previously described Philogene as ‘like his little brother’, and the winger is delighted to have been reunited with one of his closest friends at Portman Road.

“I was with him when I was at Cardiff so I’ve known him for quite a long time,” he explained. “He’s a top player, he’s really good.

“That celebration, I just copied it from Neymar. I had to get Ceddy to get involved.”

Next up for Town is a lunchtime home clash with Blackburn Rovers, in what will be the first league game for 16 days following the postponement against Portsmouth and the break for the third round of the FA Cup.

Form at Portman Road has been excellent of late, and the Blues will be aiming for a sixth successive win on Suffolk soil while Philogene will be looking to score for a fifth home game in a row.

He said: “When I get the fans up and going, me and my teammates as well, so I think I'm doing a good job. I’m not surprised, but it’s football. As long as I keep trying, it’s going to come off.

“Just get the fans going, get my teammates going and playing well. Let’s hope we get the win.

“The team will find our groove as soon as we get back on the pitch. We want to play as much as we can back-to-back, but it’s good to get a break as well.

“I think we’re in a good space right now mentally and physically. We have a lot of players fit and we’re all hungry. We’ll see where we go.”

Asked for his favourite goal so far this season, there was only ever going to be one answer.

“Probably the one against Norwich, my left-footed one,” he smiled. “It’s definitely up there, of course. A brilliant goal.”

Next week, Bristol City will visit Portman Road with former Town captain Sam Morsy among their ranks, and Philogene is looking forward to seeing the Egyptian once again.

He concluded: “He welcomed me into the club as soon as I got here. A good skipper and a good person as well.”

Photo: TWTD