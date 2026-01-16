McKenna: Five Away Game Run a Big Challenge
Friday, 16th Jan 2026 16:41
Boss Kieran McKenna joked that he was dancing around the room when Town were given a trip to Wrexham in the fourth round of the FA Cup, a draw which means the Blues play the Red Dragons at the Racecourse Ground twice in two weeks and start February with five away games on the bounce.
Town travel to Portsmouth for the new date for the match which was postponed earlier this month, then face Derby prior to the Wrexham double-header and then finally a visit to Watford.
“But honestly, we’ve got six league games, I think, between now and that first Wrexham game in the FA Cup. So the full focus is on tomorrow and then that period coming up and then we’ll deal with the Wrexham game and that comes at the start of a block of a lot of away travel and a big challenge.
“It feels like we’ve had a few periods like that this season and we’re going to have another one coming up.”
Photo: TWTD
