McKenna: Five Away Game Run a Big Challenge

Friday, 16th Jan 2026 16:41

Boss Kieran McKenna joked that he was dancing around the room when Town were given a trip to Wrexham in the fourth round of the FA Cup, a draw which means the Blues play the Red Dragons at the Racecourse Ground twice in two weeks and start February with five away games on the bounce.

Town travel to Portsmouth for the new date for the match which was postponed earlier this month, then face Derby prior to the Wrexham double-header and then finally a visit to Watford.



“I think we were all dancing around the living room when that one came in,” McKenna joked. “It was a big celebration in my eyes and I’m sure in many houses.



“No, I just think it’s tricky when you play that many aways in a row. It’s tricky when you play the same team that you’re going to play in the league in the cup. I don’t think that’s a scenario that anyone ever really wants.



“But it is what it is. We’re not thinking about it too much. I think there will be an announcement later today, hopefully, about when the fixture will be.

“But honestly, we’ve got six league games, I think, between now and that first Wrexham game in the FA Cup. So the full focus is on tomorrow and then that period coming up and then we’ll deal with the Wrexham game and that comes at the start of a block of a lot of away travel and a big challenge.

“It feels like we’ve had a few periods like that this season and we’re going to have another one coming up.”

Photo: TWTD