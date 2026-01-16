Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
Wrexham Cup Date Set
Friday, 16th Jan 2026 17:07

Town’s Emirates FA Cup fourth round tie against Wrexham at the Racecourse Ground will be played on Friday 13th February, kick-off 7.45pm.

The game, the first of two matches between the sides in successive weeks in North Wales, is being shown live on BBC Wales and Discovery+.

No new date has been set for the Championship game against Hull City at Portman Road which was initially set to be played that weekend.

Town and Wrexham have met once before in the FA Cup third round at the Racecourse Ground in January 1995 when the then-Second Division (third tier) side beat the Blues, who were in the Premier League, 2-1 in George Burley’s third game as manager.

Kieron Durkan gave the home side a deserved lead on the hour, but Blues skipper David Linighan nodded an equaliser from a corner on 84 as Town thought they’d escaped an embarrassing cup shock.

But, two minutes later, one-time Town defender and future academy director Tony Humes sent in a free-kick from deep and Adam Tanner, making only his second senior appearance having scored in the 4-1 home victory over Leicester the previous week, brought down Karl Connolly in the area. Clive Baker came close to saving Gary Bennett’s penalty but the ball crossed the line off the inside of the post.

The Blues almost grabbed a second equaliser injury time but Wrexham keeper Andy Marriott pushed Adrian Paz’s header onto the bar from virtually point-blank.

Earlier this season in the Championship, Wrexham frustrated Town to a 0-0 draw at Portman Road.

FA Cup Fourth Round
1 Liverpool or Barnsley v Brighton & Hove Albion
2 Stoke City v Fulham
3 Oxford United v Sunderland
4 Southampton v Leicester City
5 Wrexham v Ipswich Town
6 Arsenal v Wigan Athletic
7 Hull City v Chelsea
8 Burton Albion v West Ham United
9 Burnley v Mansfield Town
10 Norwich City v West Bromwich Albion
11 Port Vale v Bristol City
12 Grimsby Town v Wolverhampton Wanderers
13 Aston Villa v Newcastle United
14 Manchester City v Salford City or Swindon Town
15 Macclesfield v Brentford
16 Birmingham City v Leeds United

Photo: Action Images via Reuters

Saturday
17th Jan
12:30
MaySixth added 17:19 - Jan 16
Be great if we won this one.
1

Kentish_Tractor added 17:24 - Jan 16
Friday 13th ooh err
Let's hope it's not unlucky for us!
1

Mark added 17:31 - Jan 16
So I suppose we can watch it on BBC iPlayer?
0

oioihardy added 17:33 - Jan 16
Remember football is for the fans .... so let's have a 7.45pm kick off for the travelling away fans .
F u fa
1

Gforce added 17:47 - Jan 16
A cup win would be nice,but if I had to choose, I would much prefer to win the following week.
2

armchaircritic59 added 18:02 - Jan 16
Gforce, me too, not even a contest.
0


