Ipswich Town v Blackburn Rovers - Predictions

Saturday, 17th Jan 2026 10:07 by Gav

Have you predicted the Blackburn score yet? Ninety five per cent of TWTD members are forecasting a Town win today, five per cent a draw and nobody has yet to predict an away win.

The most commonly predicted result is a 2-0 win to Town with Philogene the first scorer but what do you think?

To make your prediction, click here. It's never too late to join as there's a lot of points available each match if you successfully predict a high scoring game!

Prediction League Rules

The Prediction League - which doesn’t include cup matches - is essentially the same competition we’ve been running since August 2000. You predict the score and first scorer of each match and you get points based on your accuracy.

You get three points if you get the scoreline spot on, plus a bonus of the number of goals in that game (so an accurate prediction of 1-3 would get you three points and a bonus of four).

If you don’t get the score right but correctly guess that it will be an away win, for example, you’ll be awarded one point. You get two points for predicting the correct first Town scorer.

The overall winner of the competition, which had 580 registered entrants last season, will receive £150 in Amazon vouchers with second receiving £100 and third £50.

Last year’s competition was won by BigAlsMate, who amassed 76 points, with fivetimers second on 71 and bigsarah third with 70.

Photo: Matchday Images