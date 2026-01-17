Ipswich Town 3-0 Blackburn Rovers - Match Report

Saturday, 17th Jan 2026 14:33 An Eiran Cashin own goal and Jack Taylor and Sammie Szmodics’s first of the season saw Town to a 3-0 home victory over Blackburn Rovers, their sixth home win on the bounce in all competitions. Cashin turned in a Marcelino Nunez cross in only the third minute, Taylor stabbed home the second in the 12th minute and Szmodics added a third which really should have come much earlier two minutes from time. George Hirst returned to the Town XI as Blues made seven changes from the team which beat Blackpool 2-1 in the FA Cup last weekend. One-time Rovers loanee Hirst was back as the number nine having recovered from his groin injury with another one-time Blackburn loanee Christian Walton, Darnell Furlong, skipper Dara O’Shea, Leif Davis, Sindre Walle Egeli and Marcelino Nunez also returning to the team. Alex Palmer, Ashley Young, Ben Johnson, Jacob Greaves, Wes Burns and Jack Clarke dropped to the bench, while Kasey McAteer, who was ill, and Cedric Akpom absent from the 20-man squad. Blackburn made five changes from their on-penalties FA Cup defeat at Hull City last week with skipper Todd Cantwell, Sondre Tronstad, Sean McLoughlin, Yuki Ohashi and Moussa Baradji came into the team. New signing Mathias Jorgensen, who joined from Bodo/Glimt in Norway earlier in the week, was on the bench but Lewis Miller, Kristi Montgomery and regular first-choice keeper Aynsley Pears missed out due to injury. Town went ahead via the first attack of the game in the third minute. Nunez swept the ball wide to Jaden Philogene on the left, the Chilean then breaking forward and receiving a pass from the Blues’ top scorer before sending over a low cross which central defender Cashin, making his league debut for Rovers having joined on loan from Brighton, slammed into his own net. Portman Road rejoiced the Blues taking the lead against Rovers for the first time this season having played almost two games at Ewood Park, while Cashin, who came close to joining Town in his time at Derby, grabbed the ball and looked to get straight back on with the game. After successfully passing their way out of some tricky situations in their own area, the Blues threatened again on eight when Davis sent a free-kick towards the far post from midway inside the half to the left but O’Shea headed against a defender. Soon after, Walle Egeli went closer, the Norwegian powerfully striking a bouncing ball on the edge of the area and looking certain to score until Rovers keeper Balazs Toth somehow got a hand to it to tip over. Town were looking likely to score with every attack and in the 12th minute they doubled their lead. Nunez sent over a corner from the left and O’Shea headed back towards goal from the far post, Taylor getting a toe on it as keeper Toth sought to save. The ball ran loose off the Hungarian’s legs and the Blues midfielder stabbed his first goal of the season - and first in a year and five days - over the line. There was a scare for Town in the 22nd minute when Ohashi put the ball in their net but with the whistle having already been blown, referee Andrew Kitchen having adjudged - probably correctly - that Baradji had fouled Matusiwa on the edge of the area as the Blues passed out from the back. Two minutes later, Ohashi was played in on the right of the box with the linesman surprisingly indicating he was onside before hitting a shot which O’Shea did well to dive in and block. On 25, Tom Atcheson was booked for a foul on Philogene. Despite Blackburn’s couple of moments of danger, it was still mainly Town. On 31, Philogene brought the ball a long way forward before cutting inside and playing towards Walle Egeli, who had it stolen off his boot by Nunez as he was about to shoot from the edge of the box. A minute later, Hirst worked space on the left of the area at the byline and cut back towards Nunez, but Axel Henriksson got in ahead of the former Norwich man to stab behind for a corner. The Blues were forced into a change in the 40th minute when Philogene made way for Clarke, the former Aston Villa man having undergone treatment for a knock which he may have suffered in an earlier incident when Cantwell had collided with him having been fouled by Furlong. A minute after the change, Walle Egeli cut in from the right but failed to get any power on his left-footed shot, Toth saving comfortably. As the half moved into its final scheduled minute, Tronstad struck an effort from just outside the Town area to the right which deflected off a Blues defender, across the face of goal and wide with Walton momentarily looking concerned. That was the last action of a half which the Blues had got the all-important early goal and then backed it up with a second during a spell in which they were creating chances with great frequency. After that, the game had become flat with Blackburn seeing more of the ball but without looking particularly dangerous, while the Blues looked for a third on the counter-attack. Rovers made a change at the break, new signing Jorgensen, a Danish forward, replacing Henriksson, whose knee had been strapped very heavily from the start. Five minutes after the restart, Walle Egeli won the ball on the right, Nunez picking it up and playing in Hirst on the left of the box but at too tight an angle to shoot and his pass to Clarke was intercepted. Moments later, Nunez ended up grounded as a cross came in from the left but somehow still managed to get in a shot at goal, Toth batting it away. Walle Egeli picked up the loose ball but his strike was blocked. On 58, Hirst fed in Walle Egeli on the right of the box, the Norwegian appearing to lose his footing as he was about to shoot. However, the former Nordsjaelland man was still able to find Nunez on the edge of the six-yard box, the Chilean back-heeling towards Clarke when he ought to have shot and only found a defender. A subsequent Walle Egeli effort was blocked. Blackburn thought they should have won a penalty as the game moved into its final half an hour. Jorgensen was sent away in space on the right with Davis out of his ground and having suffered a knock. The Dane’s cross was aimed towards Ohashi, but the Japanese international threw himself to ground in front of Furlong with the Town defender not appearing to make any contact. Cantwell at the far post also claimed Walton had fouled him but referee Kitchen was unimpressed. The Blues had gone very flat and in the 65th minute Blackburn threatened again following a free-kick on the left, Taylor Gardner-Hickman’s blocked effort falling to Baradji in space but the Frenchman shot wide of Walton’s left post. To inject a bit of impetus, Town made a double change, Hirst, who could be happy with his return, and Walle Egeli making way for Burns and Ivan Azon. Trodstad was booked for a foul on Clarke just outside the area to the left on 68, Nunez curling the resultant free-kick over. Soon after, the game was held up for Cantwell to receive treatment after being inadvertently caught in the face. Town will still be wondering how they didn’t score their third goal in the 78th minute. Azon’s excellent header sent Burns away in space on the right, the Welshman cutting back for Clarke, whose effort was blocked by Atcheson. The loose ball reached Nunez but the Chilean’s effort was saved by Toth. The Blues swapped Nunez and Taylor for former Rovers hero Sammie Szmodics and Cajuste. Almost immediately, the Sweden international brought the ball forward and played Azon in on goal. The Spaniard looked certain to score his third goal for the club until Cashin slid through the back of his heels. It looked an obvious penalty but referee Kitchen inexplicably waved away the Town protests. The official got the Blues support back onside to some degree soon afterwards when he showed ex-Canary Cantwell a yellow card for a foul on Clarke. In the 83rd minute, Szmodics sent Azon away behind the visitors’ backline but keeper Toth was off his line to clear. Three minutes later, Cashin charged into Clarke but referee Kitchen allowed play to continue and Szmodics scraped his shot wide. Cashin was booked ahead of the goal-kick. Town were creating chances every time the got the ball by now and in the 87th minute really should have added a third. Azon took the ball in from the left across two defenders on the edge of the area and again appeared to be tripped. However, play was allowed to continue, the on-loan Como man taking it on further and stabbed towards Szmodics, the ball then bouncing away from Clarke at the far post and out for a goal-kick. Town’s third goal finally came in the 88th minute. Cajuste brought the ball forward and played in Burns on the right of the area, the Wales international squaring to Szmodics to turn his first goal at Portman Road and first of the season into the net at the far post. As the match moved into five additional minutes, Blackburn swapped Ohashi for Aodhan Doherty and Tronstad for Adam Forshaw. There was no further incident before referee Kitchen blew the final whistle, confirming another home three points for the Blues, their fifth Championship home win in a row and sixth in all competitions. Town, who have now won four in a row in all competitions, were comfortable for much of the afternoon with Walton not forced to make a save at any point, although there were a couple of concerning moments which the visitors might have made more from. Once again the Blues made heavy weather of adding to their lead with chances galore having been spurned, while referee Kitchen was guilty of failing to award the most obvious of penalties. Town stay third with second-placed Middlesbrough having won 3-2 at West Brom last night and Coventry having come from behind to defeat Leicester 2-1 this lunchtime. The Blues are in action again at home on Tuesday when Bristol City and former skipper Sam Morsy visit. Town: Walton, Furlong, O’Shea (c), Kipre, Davis, Taylor (Cajuste 79), Matusiwa, Walle Egeli (Burns 68), Nunez (Szmodics 79), Philogene (Clarke 40), Hirst (Azon 68). Unused: Palmer, Young, Johnson, Greaves. Blackburn: Toth, Atcheson, McLoughlin, Cashin, Gardner-Hickman, Tronstad (Forshaw 91), Baradji, Cantwell (c), De Neve, Henriksson (Jorgensen 46), Ohashi Doherty 91). Unused: Michalski, Pickering, Ribeiro, O’Riordan, Pratt, Powell, Jorgensen. Referee: Andrew Kitchen (Durham). Photo: Matchday Images



TimmyH added 14:40 - Jan 17

Expected win against a poor injury ridden Blackburn side. 2 gifted goals in the opening 11 minutes and should have been a landslide...but then casually glided through the rest of the 1st half, 2nd half better with more intent but again the issues of not being clinical and of over playing came to the fore.



Job done and 3 points most crucial aspect...still issues remain, MOTM Nunez whom was at the heart of our attacking play, again Kipre solid. 4

TimmyH added 14:41 - Jan 17

Also should add please please cut out this playing out from the back...that was Blackburn's only route back into the game. 6

RobITFC added 14:43 - Jan 17

Should have been more goals , but still a good win but need to play better on Tuesday and not so sloppy at the back 3

Broadbent23 added 14:43 - Jan 17

Although we got a win, initially gifted by Cashin. Our team looked rusty not having played together for a few weeks, but it has got up tuned up for Bristol. Great to have another clean sheet, but Walton was scary today with his ball play. Great for JT and SS to get first goals of the season. Basically we should have buried this poor Blackburn side, we were just not clinical enough. Trust both Middlesbrough and Coventry to get late goals. 2026 stills looks bright. MoM Nunez for entertainment. 2

muccletonjoe added 14:50 - Jan 17

I though5 we played really well in places. Ok. Opposition not up to much , but apart from some stupid playing about with the ball at the back between gk and defenders , I thought that was a pretty faultless

4

number8 added 14:54 - Jan 17

Good win - very comfortable in most aspects! Could have had more goals on a different day.



Glad we ditched working it around at the back but I don’t really understand why we were doing that as we didn’t need to entice them out as the didn’t sit in a low block. Confusing that!!



All in all job done now onto Tuesday!!! 4

blueboy1981 added 14:56 - Jan 17

Playing like that and winning 3-0 proves the poor level of this Championship once again.

Good to see our ‘fox in the box’ back again, and doing what he does best - and WILL do if he moves on.

Well Done Sammie.

The less said about playing out from the back the better !! 3

tractorboy100 added 14:57 - Jan 17

Good ipswich win, but we need to be better! We need to cut out the mistakes, and these happen when we try to play out from the goalkeeper! It is NOT a crime for goalkeepers to do long kicks down the field! Maybe we should have Mick McCarthy as a goalkeeping coach!!!! I believe that 2026 will be a very good year for us! COYB!!!! 1

Orraman added 15:05 - Jan 17

It’s not the lack of a prolific striker that might ruin our automatic promotion bid as we have plenty alternative goal scorers in the squad. It is this persistence of suicidal playing out from the back even when 2 goals up. There were at least five heart stopping moments in first half and against teams with more intent than Blackburn we would not be sitting back content after today’s win.

As much as I rate KMcK for what he has done here I just wish he would relax this stubbornness about playing out 4

jas0999 added 15:19 - Jan 17

Three goals scored, clean sheet and three deserved points, albeit against an injury ravaged Blackburn, who were surely the worst team we have seen at PR this season.



A win is a win, but as this report rightly highlights, we really ought to have been well out of sight much sooner than finally scoring the third. We will have to be more clinical and play much better on Tuesday against Bristol.



For me, it remains essential that we sign a top quality striker. It really could make the difference between automatics and play offs.



Overall, this was a good win, an okay performance. Cant argue with the result. But like others have pointed out, I really don’t like this playing out from the back. Nearly got caught out numerous times today. Time for KM to drop this.



Well done to all for the straight forward win. 2

armchaircritic59 added 15:30 - Jan 17

Little bit of a strange match. Blackburn had a shade more possession ( which counts for nothing as a stat taken in isolation, and I like stats! ) but were more toothless than a jellyfish in the final 3rd, with no attempts on target. If it wasn't for their keeper we could have had half a dozen. Unlike some it certainly seems, I'm not bothered by the " playing out from the back ", more especially in this division. Now and then it will go wrong, most times it goes right, it beats the press and progressess us up the pitch in space created. Now doing it in the PL may be rather different.



My MOM, Cedric Kipre, Nunez not far behind. Also in the interests of fairness, I've gone on record in here saying I think the central defensive pairing should be Kipre and Greaves. Well I thought today the skipper had a sound game and did very little wrong.



I've praised referees in here 2/3 times this season, today I'm afraid I have to do the opposite. Two obvious penalties missed, one for either side, and Darnell Furlong a very fortunate guy to not to even get a booking for an elbow in Cantwell's face, if you see it on replays, you will see what I mean. Also free kicks awarded when they shouldn't have been, and not given when they should. Maybe a bad day at the office.



So, we take the 3 points and move on to Bristol City and a welcome back to SM, should be interesting. Also maybe a signing or two over the next week, I'm sure things are taking place behind the scenes. 3

chepstowblue added 15:31 - Jan 17

I'm still not convinced. When we let the handbrake off we can play some decent stuff. But there are too many sloppy periods during the game that better sides would take full advantage of. The playing out from the back in the first half was nonsensical. If you were my keeper p*ssing about like that you'd be shown the door immediately. It's the worst championship I can remember watching for many years. That's going in our favour. Plus, some decisions that could/should have gone against us today gave us that breathing space. Admittedly, the challenge on Azon should have resulted in a penalty for us. Some decent individual performances- Kipre,Matusiwa,Nunez. On the downside, Hirst is playing himself out of the world cup. We desperately need better up top. 2

ivandeighton added 15:32 - Jan 17

Can we give Hirst away please 0

bluesissy added 15:36 - Jan 17

Comfortable but not a great performance. And please walton..stop playing those hospital balls from out the back...my god its a disaster waiting to happen. Kipre solid...clarke played well when he came on again. Stone wall penalty for us in the 2nd half and possibly one for Blackburn. Nice smash in the face by furlong....got away with that as well. 0

Bazza8564 added 15:42 - Jan 17

Hmm, interesting take on it about Hirst, despite some poor touches I thought he worked very very hard and had a lot of influence in the first half hour especially.

Yes it could have been six, equally I think we controlled large parts of the game well, despite conceding possession.

Did walton even have to make a save?

I think what Town are learning to do much better now is to suck sides, in and counter. And as much as it did get dicey once or twice playing out, when people look at the overloads we created and the direct balls that followed, it is still very effective.Much more so than the "tippy tappy" football people are always decrying.

Im quite happy with that, our XG at 2.48 was miles ahead of their 0.62 despite having less of the ball.

Perhaps people will start to accept that KM has developed a plan B after all.....

0

armchaircritic59 added 15:49 - Jan 17

On the subject of GH, I think the guy might just be trying too hard, and he's trying to lay balls off quickly before he's even got it under control quite regularly. When it comes off now and then it looks good, when it doesn't, usually more regularly, it's not such a good look. Delap had a similar problem last season at times. I just hope GH isn't trying to be someone else. He needs to be himself and get back to what he does best. He'd still be a useful asset in this division. 0

d77sgw added 15:57 - Jan 17

Get the need to play from the back when we need to create space - ie break teams down to get our noses in front. When 2-0 up we then surely just need to stop taking silly risks. We just don’t seem to change our way of playing to suit the context of the game - inexplicable. This stubbornness of only playing one way is what cost us so much last season… 0

