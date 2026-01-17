Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
McKenna: Jaden Felt His Knee
Saturday, 17th Jan 2026 15:31

Town boss Kieran McKenna expects forward Jaden Philogene to undergo a scan on his knee having limped off during the first half of this afternoon’s 3-0 home victory over Blackburn, while Chuba Akpom and Kasey McAteer missed the game through injury.

Blues top scorer Philogene was forced off five minutes before half-time, Jack Clarke taking over.

“He’s felt his knee, so we’ll have to see how it is,” McKenna said. “I’m sure it will be a scan. Too early to say on Jaden [for Tuesday’s home game against Bristol City].

“Chuba felt his groin during the week, so that’s had a scan and he won’t be available for the next couple, probably.

“And Kasey was just some muscle tightness, not too serious. Not available today but we’ll have to make an assessment going into next week.”

Photo: MI News via Reuters Connect



armchaircritic59 added 15:42 - Jan 17
Interesting, Kasey was ill in the pre match report, but injured in this post match one, of course he could have been just very unlucky and been both!. Will have probably delighted his " fan club " in here!

We might very soon be seeing the wisdom of having two top wide left men, by the sound of it. If the worst comes to the worst, a chance for JC to get a proper run at wide left in this division again. Let's of course hope that JP's problem isn't anything of real concern.
jas0999 added 15:43 - Jan 17
Not good news regarding JP. Hope he’s back quickly.
