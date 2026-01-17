McKenna: Jaden Felt His Knee

Saturday, 17th Jan 2026 15:31

Town boss Kieran McKenna expects forward Jaden Philogene to undergo a scan on his knee having limped off during the first half of this afternoon’s 3-0 home victory over Blackburn, while Chuba Akpom and Kasey McAteer missed the game through injury.

Blues top scorer Philogene was forced off five minutes before half-time, Jack Clarke taking over.

“He’s felt his knee, so we’ll have to see how it is,” McKenna said. “I’m sure it will be a scan. Too early to say on Jaden [for Tuesday’s home game against Bristol City].

“Chuba felt his groin during the week, so that’s had a scan and he won’t be available for the next couple, probably.

“And Kasey was just some muscle tightness, not too serious. Not available today but we’ll have to make an assessment going into next week.”

Photo: MI News via Reuters Connect