|Ipswich Town 3 v 0 Blackburn Rovers
EFL Championship
Saturday, 17th January 2026 Kick-off 12:30
McKenna: Another Day of Decent Progress
Saturday, 17th Jan 2026 15:40
Blues manager Kieran McKenna felt his side’s 3-0 home victory over Blackburn Rovers was a good step, even if he admitted he would have liked the game to have been killed off earlier on.
Town were 2-0 up at the break following a third-minute own goal by Rovers defender Eiran Cashin and Jack Taylor’s first of the season.
It took until the 88th minute for the Blues to seal the three points, Sammie Szmodics turning home his first for Town at Portman Road against his old club.
“I think it was a good performance, a good result,” McKenna said. “A good step for us. I spoke yesterday about the type of game it would be and that all played out.
“I thought we executed some stuff well in terms of how we played over the pressure at times and had big chances just from flick-ons and second balls, but also played through the pressure really well.
“Good to get the early goals. I think defensively, our intensity in the first half was really, really good, never really dropped or gave the opposition a moment.
“Another game that we would have liked to have killed off earlier in terms of the third goal and we weren’t as clinical as we should have been, but actually I thought our intent and our ideas were really good.
“We just didn’t manage to get the finish, should have had a penalty, different things like that didn’t go our way, but I thought the ideas of the players and the intent was good.
“One or two moments in the second half that we switched off on that we’ll review and keep pushing ourselves on, but I think another day of decent progress and a good three points.”
Regarding Szmodics netting for the first time for the Blues at Portman Road since joining the club 18 months ago, McKenna added: “It’s a bit of a strange record when you consider some of the stadiums that he has scored at.
“Happy for Sammie and just happy for the type of goal it was because I think it’s such an important message for those boys in the forward unit and something that we’ve been drumming home.
“It’s a nice pass to put Wes [Burns] in but then that composure from Wes to make the right decision to pick out a teammate in a better position, to then execute it and turn what would have been a pretty good chance for Wes into pretty much a guaranteed goal for Sammie.
“That’s something that we’ve been speaking about and working on a lot and I thought there was some good evidence of it today.
“I thought our decision-making in the final third was generally positive in terms of trying to do the right things. We’ve just got to keep believing and keeping working to execute.
“I believe that there are goals in the team, goals in the squad and a few in there will feel like they should have more than they have, and Sammie will certainly be one of them.
“But that moment from Wes, because it would have been easy for Wes to also want his first goal back at Portman Road since injury and to snatch at something or get anxious or get a little bit selfish on it, and he leaves one across goal for a teammate.
“And if we keep working on that, keep working with that mindset and working on our execution, then there’s more goals in us.”
Photo: TWTD
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 297 bloggers
McKenna's Men Part Two: The Championship of Dreams by Edmundo
Following on from Part One: League One Days, I'm continuing my look at the signings made under Kieran McKenna's stewardship. This time we look back on the signings that took us from League One runners-up to the Premier League.
Between The Lines, The Irreverent Poetry Of Ipswich Town. No.26 - Two One And Tickled Pink by The_Flashing_Smile
Poems, like matches, come thick and fast this time of year! I felt the amazing pink sky that appeared just before the start of the second half was quite poetic, more so than the game itself, so I focused on that. The result, and other results, left us sitting in the pink in second.
Between The Lines, The Irreverent Poetry Of Ipswich Town. No.25 - Ruff Justice by The_Flashing_Smile
I started writing this one in an NHS walk-in centre, having been bitten by a dog in Nottingham. Up until then I was, despite the fantastic performance and result, struggling to find a theme to pull it all together. So every cloud, and all that.
Championship Preview: Coventry City by ad_wilkin
The joys of the fixture calendar means there is always one team that you face twice in quick succession around the Christmas period. It’s been Leicester previously, but it is the turn of Frank Lampard’s Coventry this time around.
Between The Lines, The Irreverent Poetry Of Ipswich Town. No.24 - Spar Day by The_Flashing_Smile
I’ll be honest, I missed the first 70 minutes whilst driving to see the outlaws in Birmingham. Not to mention I’d forgotten it was an early kick off. But if the last 20 minutes (and reports) are anything to go by, I didn’t miss a lot.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]