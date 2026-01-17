Ismael: We Urgently Need VAR in the Championship

Saturday, 17th Jan 2026 16:04 Blackburn manager Valerien Ismael felt his side should have been awarded a penalty and Town ought to have been reduced to 10 men during their 3-0 defeat to the Blues at Portman Road, and called for the immediate introduction of VAR into the Championship. Ismael, whose sacking Rovers fans were calling for during the second half, admitted that conceding twice in the opening 12 minutes gave his team a mountain to climb. “I think that the first goal, the two goals in the first half just killed the momentum and everything in the game,” Ismael said. “Honestly, in the first half, for me, there was nothing for Ipswich, just the two goals. Apart from that, I said to the guys, it can be possible that we concede every time and then try to come back into that difficult game away against a strong team. “We tried in the second half. I think it’s another clear penalty on Yuki [Ohashi]. I think at some point, the ref has to do the job. “It’s another one, another big decision. You’ve got a penalty now, it’s 2-1, it doesn't mean you win the game, but at least it’s a game on and it’s something different. “It’s a clear red card on Toddy [Todd Cantwell, who was caught by Darnell Furlong in the face]. It means that we need urgently VAR in the Championship because the players allow themselves to make bad tackles in situations like that. “I think if you know the VAR is there, then we won’t have those situations and discussions every time. “It’s just embarrassing every time. Every week, week in, week out, a massive decision. Penalty, not penalty. Charlton was not a penalty, now it’s a clear penalty for us. “It doesn’t change the first half. We conceded the two goals, but at least in 90-minute games it can maybe be the key moment in any game when you come back into the game.” Ismael, who gave a similar list of refereeing injustices against his team following the 1-1 draw at Ewood Park earlier in the season, was asked whether he was concerned that his side didn’t manage a single shot on target against the Blues. “Yes, but we lost another player through injury, Lewis Miller,” he said. “Now we are playing without 10 players on the pitch, the new one [Mathias Jorgensen] just arrived. Try to find any solution every time to deal with the situation. “We need to stay calm, to ride the storm now, to wait until the players are coming back and to have more and more energy, more and more competition, otherwise it’s difficult to have an impact from the bench. We know that. “But in those games you have to be really clinical, no mistakes, stay strong and then that can help you to come through. “But after two minutes, to concede the first goal and just an own goal and then a set piece, after that it’s difficult to come back in that game.” Photo: IMAGO/Pro Sports Images via Reuters Connect



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



iaijn added 16:08 - Jan 17

Is my fan-belt loose? I hear a persistent whining noise… 8

matty81 added 16:10 - Jan 17

Really, not sure Blackburn mustered a shot on target but apparently VAR would have made all the difference. 5

Cakeman added 16:13 - Jan 17

Back to the moaning managers after a defeat.

Few these days can accept when they are outclassed. Yes we weren’t at our best but apart from a five minute spell in the second half Blackburn couldn’t lay a glove on us.

PS maybe we should sign the Blackburn lad who scored the own goal. His finish was sublime and he made it look easier than it was.

3

armchaircritic59 added 16:17 - Jan 17

Some true points in there, and others just plastering over his own sides deficiencies. True points were they should have had a penalty ( but so should we and that was even more obvious), and DF's elbow in the face of Cantwell, it looked bad if you see it on replays and it wouldn't surprise me if their are repurcussions. To say we had nothing in the first half is a bit ridiculous, as they had nothing at all from start to finish in the final 3rd. They have injury problems I know, and I think they are good enough to get out of trouble.



Not the most gracious of managers I've ever known, but then he's under pressure. The mess at Blackburn Rovers is down to the useless owners not him.



2

dyersdream added 16:19 - Jan 17

Aww didums 2

dyersdream added 16:21 - Jan 17

Did he mention our clear cut penalty ???? No 3

poet added 16:25 - Jan 17

Wow this guy is a terrible cry baby isn’t he. His recall of how the game went is about as far from reality as it can get.

I understand he’s trying to polish a turd to try and keep his job, but does he realise just how much he’s embarrassing himself? 4

Rimsy added 16:26 - Jan 17

Didn't see it as a pen. Definitely an elbow though and Furlong will probably get a ban once it's looked at. As for Var, no thanks it's ruined the game. Goal line technology is all that was needed. 4

itfcserbia added 16:29 - Jan 17

He surely would love to cash-in on some VAR decisions (as ling as it's one sided of course) 0

blues1 added 16:31 - Jan 17

So no mention of our stone wall penalty. Or the fact thst tge game should have been stopped leading up to the incident regarding their possible penalty, bcse davis,was down with a head injury, having been caught( albeit maybe accidentally) by an elbow. This guys just a whinging moron. Had it not been for his keeper, it could easily have been 6 or 7-0 today. 1

Gforce added 16:32 - Jan 17

I notice he's conveniently forget our stone wall penalty on Hirst. 2

dirtyboy added 16:32 - Jan 17

no pen, was outside box, in slow mo, Furlong looks bad, but wasn't intentional. our pen was more obvious. 0

armchaircritic59 added 16:34 - Jan 17

Rimsy, I'm done with VAR too, and I was a big fan when it came in. I'm ok with it for offside calls, and ok with goal line technology of course too, but let's get back to referees actually doing what they are paid to do, referee football matches without constant intereference from busybodies trying to make a name for themselves by viewing camera angles a hundred times and stopping play for a perceived incident that occured as much as a minute or more ago. VAR can't even get some decisions right even after all that. Time to bin it for all but offsides. 1

WhoisJimmyJuan added 16:35 - Jan 17

We could have beaten this lot quite easily with 10 men anyway they were that pony 0

RobITFC added 16:39 - Jan 17

He can add it to his long list of moans! 1

Lightningboy added 16:51 - Jan 17

NO we don't.



God,how did football cope before VAR? 2

RegencyBlue added 16:58 - Jan 17

Is there anything this guy doesn’t complain about? 2

BeachBlue added 17:06 - Jan 17

This guy really should take up a career in politics. Blame everyone else. Take no responsibility for the defeat. Offer no real solutions. 0

RetroBlue added 17:09 - Jan 17

Yes, Ismael, we do. TWO stonewall penalty decisions for Town not given today, TWO! 0

shiminywho added 17:10 - Jan 17

He deserves to be sacked for suggesting that VAR be introduced in the Championship. 0

bringbacktheglory added 17:15 - Jan 17

Cry me a river. He certainly interviews with his emotions, which leads to some hilarious takes. I wonder what he thought about Azon’s stonewall penalty? 0

TimmyH added 17:18 - Jan 17

Evened out...we had one penalty shout and they had one (which might have been in the D). VAR is one of the bad things about the Premiership, not for me. 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments