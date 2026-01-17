Taylor: Hopefully Szmodics Goal Kickstarts a Scoring Streak

Saturday, 17th Jan 2026 16:46 by Kallum Brisset

Town midfielder Jack Taylor was delighted for teammate Sammie Szmodics after he finally struck his first Blues goal at Portman Road in the 3-0 victory over Blackburn Rovers.

Szmodics came off the bench to tap home a cutback from Wes Burns to cap off what was ultimately a comfortable third league victory on the spin against a struggling Rovers side.

Having scored four goals in the Premier League last season — all away from home — Szmodics netted on Suffolk soil for the first time since scoring for former side Blackburn on their last visit in September 2023.

Taylor, who previously played with Szmodics at Peterborough United and is also an international teammate, says the forward will feel a sense of relief at finally ticking off that elusive milestone.

“It’s his first goal in a Town shirt at Portman Road,” he said. “I’m delighted for him, it’s another one where I don’t think he could miss.

“It was always just a matter of time for him. We know he’s a great goalscorer and a great finisher. Hopefully it kickstarts a little goalscoring streak.

“He’s used to scoring goals. He got the Golden Boot two years ago so I don’t think he’s over the top about it.

“He’ll be delighted that he’s got his first goal at Portman Road because it was probably lingering over him a little bit. He’ll be happy.”

Taylor was also on the scoresheet himself, netting the second goal of the game from less than a yard out after Dara O’Shea rose at the back post to keep the danger alive from a corner.

It was the 27-year-old’s first league goal since the dramatic stoppage-time winner at Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League more than a year ago.

He said: “I was delighted. I said one is going to drop to me in the box from a set play at some point. It’s not the best goal of my career, but I'm delighted.

“That’s the aim for myself. My personal goal is always to try and add goals to my game. I’m just delighted for the three points.”

While it was not a vintage performance from start to finish, the Blues were good value for their victory and could have had more goals had it not been for some impressive second-half saves from Rovers goalkeeper Balázs Tóth.

Former Blackburn loanee Christian Walton did not have a save to make as Town continued their strong defensive record with a ninth clean sheet of the season.

“We know we can score goals from all around the pitch,” Taylor said. “If we can get a clean sheet, we’re most likely going to win the game so we defend first.

“In the first half today, we showed our best intensity and they couldn’t really deal with us. They had a couple of breakout chances in the second half, but I felt like we dealt with it quite well.

“It was a tough opponent that we struggled against in the away fixture, they’re a tight, man-for-man team that make it feel like you’re not playing great sometimes.

“I’m delighted with how we started, especially in the first half, we showed our best intensity and thankfully, we were 2-0 up at the break.

“We could have played better in the second half and put the game to bed a bit earlier, but three points is all that matters.

“We had a couple of breakout chances and chances where we could have put the game to bed a bit earlier. We still won 3-0 at home, another clean sheet which is another stepping stone for the lads. Just a good day at the office.”

Portman Road has been the key to Town’s table-topping form since November, with the Blues registering a sixth straight victory on home soil in all competitions.

Taylor said: “We like to use this as a fortress, as they say. We’re trying to make it a hard place to come and pick up points. The end goal, if we want to get promoted, it’s going to be massive for us.

“There’s still a lot more [to come]. Teams make the game feel so claustrophobic a bit because they’re so man-to-man.

“You can play bad and win those games four of five-nil, on the scoresheet it looks good but you don’t feel like you’ve played that well trying to get the patterns off and how we want to play. We knew it was going to be like that today. We’re just delighted that we’ve come away with a 3-0 win.”

Taylor’s recent run of matches in the starting XI has coincided with Marcelino Núñez becoming an almost permanent fixture in the number 10 role, with the Chilean again impressing and looking Town’s most creative outlet.

That tactical switch appears to be getting the best out of Taylor, who feels both he and Azor Matusiwa are benefiting from having a more natural midfielder in that role.

“When Nacho got moved into the 10, it felt a bit more natural for him,” he said. “Having a midfielder in the 10 rather than a second striker connects the team a little bit better.

“He’s been great ever since he’s been there, he works so hard off the ball which helps me and Azor in there.

“He’s doing really well at the minute, he loves his set plays and things like that, but he’s a great lad to have in there and he’s doing really well at the minute.

“He connects the midfield well and allows me to get forward with him a little bit which I enjoy. He’s more of a midfielder mindset so he links the play more rather than getting into the box.

“He’s connecting the team well at the minute and hopefully he continues the way he’s going.”

With Coventry City and Middlesbrough both also winning this weekend, the top three in the Championship remains as it was heading into this round of fixtures.

The Blues are currently two points behind second-placed Boro, but do hold a game in hand on the Teessiders.

“Coventry were so far ahead but we take it game-by-game,” Taylor said. “I know every team says it but we literally do.

“There’s no point checking the table now because by this time next week it can be completely different. It’s better to take it game-by-game.

“You can’t affect anything that’s going on anywhere else. As long as we keep on picking up points, especially at home, hopefully by the end of the season we’ll be up there.”

