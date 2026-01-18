U21s Beaten at Boro
Sunday, 18th Jan 2026 16:36
Town’s U21s were comfortably beaten 6-1 by Middlesbrough at Heritage Park in Premier League 2 this afternoon.
Boro took the lead in the 11th minute through Micah Hamilton, who beat Blues keeper Josh Bentley, who was making his first appearance for the U21s only just over a week after he made his debut for the UAE U17s.
Four minutes later, the Teessiders made it 2-0 through Cruz Ibeh, who completed a first-half hat-trick with goals on 43 and 44.
Josh Pitts pulled one back for the Blues 10 minutes after the restart but the home side completed their victory with Fin Munroe netting on 65 and 70.
The defeat was the U21s’ third in a row in Premier League 2 in which they are now down to third having previously been unbeaten.
Town: Bentley, Elliott, Boniface, Mazionis (Mthunzi 66), Shabazz-Edwards, Turner, Adebayo (Oudnie-Morgan 46), Compton (Wood 46), Taylor (c), Pitts, Ayinde (Lewis 66). Unused: W Fletcher.
Photo: TWTD
