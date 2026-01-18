Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
U21s Beaten at Boro
Sunday, 18th Jan 2026 16:36

Town’s U21s were comfortably beaten 6-1 by Middlesbrough at Heritage Park in Premier League 2 this afternoon.

Boro took the lead in the 11th minute through Micah Hamilton, who beat Blues keeper Josh Bentley, who was making his first appearance for the U21s only just over a week after he made his debut for the UAE U17s.

Four minutes later, the Teessiders made it 2-0 through Cruz Ibeh, who completed a first-half hat-trick with goals on 43 and 44.

Josh Pitts pulled one back for the Blues 10 minutes after the restart but the home side completed their victory with Fin Munroe netting on 65 and 70.

The defeat was the U21s’ third in a row in Premier League 2 in which they are now down to third having previously been unbeaten.

Town: Bentley, Elliott, Boniface, Mazionis (Mthunzi 66), Shabazz-Edwards, Turner, Adebayo (Oudnie-Morgan 46), Compton (Wood 46), Taylor (c), Pitts, Ayinde (Lewis 66). Unused: W Fletcher.

WhoisJimmyJuan added 17:02 - Jan 18
What's going on??
armchaircritic59 added 17:51 - Jan 18
WhoisJimmyJuan, I think I can possibly give you the answer to that. No more Cam Humphreys, Finn Barbrook not there, nor Elkan Baggott. We are now seeing the true level of the under21's. Going to be a while to get the Academy back up to speed, but at least the first major steps have been taken.
