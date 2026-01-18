Town Women Exit FA Cup

Sunday, 18th Jan 2026 16:58

Ipswich Town Women exited the Adobe Women’s FA Cup at the fourth round stage following a 2-1 defeat to fellow WSL2 side Sheffield United in interim-manager David Wright’s first game in charge at the Martello Ground in Felixstowe.

The visitors took the lead in the fourth minute through Charlie Devlin, but Lucy O’Brien levelled for the Blues five minutes before the break, the forward rifling a low shot into the net (above).

But the Blades restored their advantage on 68, again via Devlin, to secure a place in round five.

Town are next in action against Bristol City Women in WSL2 at the JobServe Community Stadium in Colchester next Sunday (KO 2pm).

Town: Negri, Boswell (c), Peake, Wearing, Roe, Robertson (Dear 60), Fleming (Hughes 90), Peskett, O’Brien (Guyatt 86), Thomas, Dean. Unused: Hartley, Neville, Doe, Bonwick, Seaby. Att: 491.

Photo: Matchday Images/ITFC