McKenna: Morsy Will Get a Fantastic Reception - Before and After the Match
Monday, 19th Jan 2026 12:00
Blues boss Kieran McKenna believes Sam Morsy will receive a fantastic reception before and after the game when he returns to Portman Road with Bristol City on Tuesday, but that the former skipper wouldn’t have it any other way than being given a tough time during the match itself.
The 34-year-old left the Blues in the summer after a highly successful four-year spell in which he led the club to back-to-back promotions as they climbed from League One to the Premier League.
In total, Morsy made 161 starts and four sub appearances for Town, scoring 11 goals, and was named the club’s Player of the Year in 2023/24.
The Egypt international accepted a lucrative two-year deal with Kuwait SC in July but that move lasted only three competitive games and was over by September.
After a spell training with hometown club Wolves, Morsy joined up with Bristol City for whom he signed when the January transfer window opened. Since then, he has made two starts and one sub appearance and has already impressed Robins fans.
When news of Morsy’s impending move to Ashton Gate broke in December, McKenna revealed that the two had spoken a few days earlier.
“I keep in touch with Sam, I’m not great at keeping in touch with people, but thankfully he’s a bit better than me, so I think I always will keep in touch with him,” McKenna said.
“I’m happy for him. Of course, we were sad to lose him and it didn’t work how he would have planned in the Middle East, but that’s life.
“He wanted to come back [to England] and he had the opportunity there, he thinks, to hopefully play regularly in the second half of the season and it was a move that he was looking forward to.
“Of course, we just wish him well, it will be good to see him on Tuesday night. He’ll get a fantastic reception, I’m sure, from everyone before the game and a fantastic reception after the game.
“And I think during the game, Samy wouldn’t have it any other way than a very tough reception and hopefully the crowd will make it tough for all the Bristol City players, including Samy.
“But certainly before and after the game, I’m sure he’ll get the fantastic recognition and reception that he deserves.”
McKenna admits he couldn’t have inherited a better captain from his predecessor Paul Cook, who had previously worked with Morsy at Chesterfield, where the Liverpudlian is now back as manager, and Wigan.
“No, I’m more than happy to say that,” the Blues boss continued. “I think for me in my first management job, he was a fantastic captain and we crossed paths at the right time in each other’s careers I would have thought, and there will always be a really good relationship.
“Always grateful for the time with him and I’m sure he’ll continue to play well for as long as he continues to play and I think he’s someone I’ll always keep in touch with.”
Asked whether there were any discussions about a return to Portman Road after Morsy left Kuwait SC, McKenna explained: “A lot of things would have had to have lined up for something like that and from the conversation with Samy it was really clear that his big priority was to play games.
“He really missed playing in the months that he wasn’t playing and he really wanted to go somewhere where he felt he had a fantastic chance to get into the first XI and play week in, week out.
“That was what he really missed and what he really wanted to do in the second half of the season.
“He got that offer from Bristol City early and it was something that he wanted to do, so it was just a case of wishing him well with that.”
Morsy still had a year left on his Town contract when he departed for Kuwait and Championship Derby County were understood to also have shown interest.
McKenna was asked whether there was any frustration that Morsy had been allowed to leave on a free for Kuwait in a gentlemen’s agreement when the club could have demanded a fee.
“No, no frustration,” McKenna continued. “It wasn’t anyone’s plan, you don’t know how life will turn out. Everything was in good faith for the right reasons and it’s ended up that way.
“No frustration from anyone at the club on that, just gratitude and well wishes for every game he plays this year, apart from Tuesday night.”
Photo: IMAGO/Every Second Media via Reuters Connect
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 297 bloggers
McKenna's Men Part Two: The Championship of Dreams by Edmundo
Following on from Part One: League One Days, I'm continuing my look at the signings made under Kieran McKenna's stewardship. This time we look back on the signings that took us from League One runners-up to the Premier League.
Between The Lines, The Irreverent Poetry Of Ipswich Town. No.26 - Two One And Tickled Pink by The_Flashing_Smile
Poems, like matches, come thick and fast this time of year! I felt the amazing pink sky that appeared just before the start of the second half was quite poetic, more so than the game itself, so I focused on that. The result, and other results, left us sitting in the pink in second.
Between The Lines, The Irreverent Poetry Of Ipswich Town. No.25 - Ruff Justice by The_Flashing_Smile
I started writing this one in an NHS walk-in centre, having been bitten by a dog in Nottingham. Up until then I was, despite the fantastic performance and result, struggling to find a theme to pull it all together. So every cloud, and all that.
Championship Preview: Coventry City by ad_wilkin
The joys of the fixture calendar means there is always one team that you face twice in quick succession around the Christmas period. It’s been Leicester previously, but it is the turn of Frank Lampard’s Coventry this time around.
Between The Lines, The Irreverent Poetry Of Ipswich Town. No.24 - Spar Day by The_Flashing_Smile
I’ll be honest, I missed the first 70 minutes whilst driving to see the outlaws in Birmingham. Not to mention I’d forgotten it was an early kick off. But if the last 20 minutes (and reports) are anything to go by, I didn’t miss a lot.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]