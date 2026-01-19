Town Fan on Bristol-Ipswich Charity Walk Approaching Colchester

Town fan James Chapman is approaching Colchester as his charity walk from Bristol to Portman Road to raise funds for the Ipswich Town Foundation nears its conclusion.

James left a week ago last Friday and plans to arrive in time for the Blues’ home game against Bristol City on Tuesday evening.

He says the idea of the 207-mile walk came to him on the way back from a home game last season.

“I’ve been an Ipswich fan all my life living in Bristol, but have a lot of family in Ipswich mainly my dad that got me into the madness,” he told TWTD.

“When I was 20 years old I was diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis, an incurable form of chronic arthritis, before this I was sport and fitness mad. I’ve struggled with it for the past 12 years dipping in and out of being on top of it and being overcome by it.

“And then last year on my journey back from Ipswich after watching them against Spurs, I thought, ‘I wonder if I could walk this’.

“Since then it’s been an obsession, an obsession to help the club I love, the foundation and to prove to people out there that if you have something like that stops you doing a lot of things, that you can still do something meaningful and amazing.”

You can follow James’s progress via his YouTube channel above, while donations can be made via his page here.

Photo: Contributed