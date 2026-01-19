Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
Mehmeti on Town's List
Monday, 19th Jan 2026 19:23

Bristol City forward Anis Mehmeti is on the Blues’ list of potential January recruits, TWTD understands.

Football Insider was first to report that Town are eyeing the 25-year-old, who is out of contract in the summer, and we understand Mehmeti is indeed one on the Blues' list of potential additions.

As an academy player, Mehmeti, who is set to be at Portman Road tomorrow for the Robins’ game against Town, was with Fulham, Tottenham - during Blues boss Kieran McKenna’s time with Spurs - and Norwich before dropping into non-league with Woodford Town.

In September 2020, he joined Wycombe Wanderers, his spell with the Chairboys leading to Bristol City signing him in January 2023 for what was understood to be a record fee for the Buckinghamshire side.

Islington-born Mehmeti, who has won three senior caps with Albania, was offered a new deal by the Robins in October and discussions are believed to be ongoing.

This season, Mehmeti has netted nine times, usually operating on the left of the three behind the striker, although also able to play in the middle - where Town have found themselves short of both options and goals this season - and on the right.

Photo: IMAGO/News Images via Reuters Connect

Tuesday
20th Jan
19:45
armchaircritic59 added 19:36 - Jan 19
Anis Mehmeti Characteristics
+ Strengths
Headed attempts
Very Strong
Through balls
Strong
Key passes
Strong
Dribbling
Strong
Long shots
Strong
Finishing
Strong
- Weaknesses
Offside awareness
Very Weak
Passing
Weak
Aerial Duels
Weak
Anis Mehmeti's Style of Play
Counter attack threat
Likes to dribble
Plays the ball off the ground often
Likes to cut inside
© WhoScored.com
* Strengths, weaknesses and styles are calculated from statistics of each player's latest two seasons


Some info on the lad, as the article says above, 9 goals in all competitions in 30 matches this season and 6 more assists. For those that concern themselves with such things, he's 5ft 9ins and he just turned 25 a few days ago. I'll leave you all to make your own minds up!
0

Trac70 added 19:38 - Jan 19
Seriously?? Is this just mind games before tomorrow? The only reasoning I can make out is Jadens injury is long term. He's not an out and out number 9.
0

IpswichT62OldBoy added 19:41 - Jan 19
This seasons Marcus Stewart?
1

armchaircritic59 added 19:46 - Jan 19
Trac70, correct, he isn't. Just played there 3 times so far this season.
0

PhilsAngels added 19:47 - Jan 19
Bristol City team news

Anis has travelled with the squad, but will not play against Ipswich after picking up a sore throat on the coach. Anis will not return with Bristol after the game whilst he receives treatment from the Ipswich Physio team.
2

Robert_Garrett added 19:49 - Jan 19
Notice in his resumee played for Norwich U18?
0

armchaircritic59 added 19:50 - Jan 19
PhilsAngels, they tell me sore throats are all the rage these days. If he's got Omari's number, he might have a few strepsils left over :)
1

Gforce added 20:00 - Jan 19
Do we ever learn, we brought the so called cream of the championship,last season and very few were good enough for the premier league.
This lad is exactly the same,decent championship player, but would definitely struggle in the top flight.
0

DifferentGravy added 20:02 - Jan 19
1 in 5 goalscoring ratio....no thanks
0

rugbytomc added 20:06 - Jan 19
GForce isnt that exactly what we need this season? Players desperate to win promotion from this league? It got us up last time. This season we
Didn’t respect the league and it’s been tough. We need some players who think this might be their only shot at the Prem mixed in with one or two who can make that step up. Then when we get there (he says confidently!) we can make different signings and move players
On. Like
Sunderland and Leeds have this season
0

Marinersnose added 20:14 - Jan 19
This lad clearly isn’t a 9 and appears to play the same role as Szmodics. Not sure he’d take us any further forward. He won’t be a target man and our left side is our strongest side. Not sure of the veracity of the information but I suspect it’s questionable.
0


