Mehmeti on Town's List
Monday, 19th Jan 2026 19:23
Bristol City forward Anis Mehmeti is on the Blues’ list of potential January recruits, TWTD understands.
Football Insider was first to report that Town are eyeing the 25-year-old, who is out of contract in the summer, and we understand Mehmeti is indeed one on the Blues' list of potential additions.
As an academy player, Mehmeti, who is set to be at Portman Road tomorrow for the Robins’ game against Town, was with Fulham, Tottenham - during Blues boss Kieran McKenna’s time with Spurs - and Norwich before dropping into non-league with Woodford Town.
In September 2020, he joined Wycombe Wanderers, his spell with the Chairboys leading to Bristol City signing him in January 2023 for what was understood to be a record fee for the Buckinghamshire side.
Islington-born Mehmeti, who has won three senior caps with Albania, was offered a new deal by the Robins in October and discussions are believed to be ongoing.
This season, Mehmeti has netted nine times, usually operating on the left of the three behind the striker, although also able to play in the middle - where Town have found themselves short of both options and goals this season - and on the right.
Photo: IMAGO/News Images via Reuters Connect
