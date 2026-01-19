Town Women Make First January Signing

Monday, 19th Jan 2026 20:51

Town have signed midfielder Colette Cavanagh, who has spent the first half of the season with Deportivo de La Coruña in the Liga F in Spain.

The 27-year-old Glaswegian is the Blues’ first new recruit of the January window having left Os Brancoazuis earlier this week after signing in September.

Prior to that, she had three spells with Celtic as well as stints with Spartans, Hibernian and Rangers. Cavanagh, who will wear the number 21 shirt, has represented Scotland at youth levels up to U23.

“I’m delighted to be joining what is an exciting project here,” Cavanagh said. “Everyone has been really friendly, and the infrastructure and facilities at the club are great.

“I would say I am a leader on and off the pitch, as well as a good communicator. One of my main strengths is also my aggressiveness which is something I want to bring to the team when I’m involved here.”

Fellow Scot Sean Burt, who was appointed technical director of Town Women last week, added: “We’re thrilled that Colette has chosen to join the club.

“She’s a player I’ve known for a long time and her quality has been evident for many years.

“Colette has been a clear standout in Scotland with a number of sides, winning multiple trophies along the way, and that was further proven by her move to Liga F.

“We’re delighted to welcome someone who brings such a vast amount of experience and quality to the team.”

Photo: Matchday Images/ITFC