Town Women Sign Winger Ashworth-Clifford

Tuesday, 20th Jan 2026 12:35

Ipswich Town Women have made their second signing in two days, winger Lucy Ashworth-Clifford having joined on a permanent deal after leaving Lazio in Serie A Femminile.

Wigan-born Ashworth-Clifford left Celtic along with Colette Cavanagh, whose addition Town announced yesterday, in the summer after joining the Glasgow side in 2022 from Lewes, with whom she spent a year in what’s now WSL2.

Prior to that, the 26-year-old had been studying in Texas and playing for college side Lamar Cardinals, having previously had spells in Manchester United - with whom she reached the final of the FA Girls’ Youth Cup in 2016 - and Manchester City’s academy set-ups.

While at Celtic, Ashworth-Clifford, who will wear the number 25 shirt while at Town, scored 12 goals and picked up 16 assists in 59 appearances, winning the SWPL title and the Scottish Cup, and featuring in the Champions League. For Lazio, she made three starts and two sub appearances.

“The girls have been really welcoming, the staff have been brilliant and the facilities here look amazing too,” she told the club site.

“I would describe myself as a forward-thinking, direct winger who has a good eye for goal.

“I’ve played in the second tier before for Lewes and I know it’s improved a lot since I was last involved in it.

“It’s a really exciting league to play in and I’m looking forward to getting started with the rest of the group now.”

Town Women’s technical director, Sean Burt, who was recruited from Hearts last week, added: “We’re delighted that Lucy has chosen to sign for the club. She’s been a standout attacking threat for a number of years, starting out in the Championship [now WSL2] and then going on to make a real impact with Celtic in the SWPL.

“Her quality was further recognised with her move to Lazio, and we had to fight off some serious competition to bring her here.

“We’re thrilled to welcome a player with her experience, ambition, and attacking ability.”

Photo: Matchday Images/ITFC