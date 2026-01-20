Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
Town Agree Deal to Sign Chelsea Youngster
Tuesday, 20th Jan 2026

Town have agreed a deal to sign 19-year-old Chelsea forward Frankie Runham on loan with an obligation to buy.

Runham is yet to make a senior appearance, although has appeared for Chelsea’s U21s in the Vertu Trophy twice this season, and will go into John McGreal and Chris Casement’s development squad.

The West Londoners will have a buyback option once the deal becomes permanent.

An England U15, U16 and U18 international, Runham joined Chelsea aged eight and operates primarily wide on the right but is also versatile and can play across the frontline or in central midfield. He is also a free-kick specialist.

Town have looked to add players from big clubs such as Chelsea to their U21s squad over the last few seasons with Somto Boniface and Tudor Mendel also having joined from Stamford Bridge.


Tuesday
20th Jan
19:45
