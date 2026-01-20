Four Changes as Town Host Bristol City
Tuesday, 20th Jan 2026 19:02
Town have made four changes for this evening’s home game against Bristol City at Portman Road.
Jens Cajuste, Wes Burns, making his first Championship start since returning to fitness, Jack Clarke and Ivan Azon come into the team for Jack Taylor, Sindre Walle Egeli and George Hirst, who drop to the bench, and Jaden Philogene, who misses out having suffered a knee injury on Saturday.
The Robins make one change with former Blues skipper Sam Morsy, making his first return to Portman Road, dropping out of the XI and Mark Sykes coming into the side. Republic of Ireland international midfielder Jason Knight returns to the squad as a sub.
Town: Walton, Furlong, O'Shea (c), Kipre, Davis, Matusiwa, Cajuste, Burns, Nunez, Clarke, Azon. Subs: Palmer, Greaves, Young, Johnson, Taylor, Walle Egeli, McAteer, Szmodics, Hirst.
Bristol City: Vitek, Tanner, Dickie (c), Atkinson, Sykes, Vyner, Randell, Borges, Mehmeti, Twine, Riis. Subs: Lumley, Pring, Knight, Roberts, Morsy, Pecover, Bell, Earthy, Armstrong. Referee: Dean Whitestone (Northamptonshire).
Photo: Matchday Images
|
