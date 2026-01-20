Ipswich Town 1-0 Bristol City - Half-Time

Tuesday, 20th Jan 2026 20:44

Jack Clarke’s ninth goal of the season has given the Blues a 1-0 half-time lead over Bristol City at Portman Road.

Town made four changes from the team which beat Blackburn 3-0 at the weekend with Jens Cajuste, Wes Burns, making his first Championship start since returning from injury, Clarke and Ivan Azon coming into the team for Jack Taylor, Sindre Walle Egeli and George Hirst, who dropped to the bench, and Jaden Philogene, who missed out having suffered a knee injury on Saturday.

The Robins made one change with former Blues skipper Sam Morsy, making his first return to Portman Road, dropping out of the XI and Mark Sykes coming into the side. Republic of Ireland international midfielder Jason Knight returned to the squad as a sub following a knock.

Town began the game on the front foot and won three corners on the bounce as the game approached the five-minute mark, visitors keeper Radek Vitek claiming the last one at the second attempt following a poor initial punch.

On eight, a cross-field pass from the right was knocked back from the left by Neto Borges to the edge of the area from where Anis Mehmeti, who Town are keeping tabs on with his contract up in the summer, hit a shot against Blues skipper Dara O’Shea.

A minute later, Town took the lead. Cajuste stroked the ball wide to Clarke, who brought it into the area from the left, inside George Tanner and shot low across Vitek and into the corner of the net in a Philogene-esque manner.

Clarke’s ninth goal of the season puts the former Sunderland man level with Philogene as the Blues’ Championship top scorer, the ex-Aston Villa man having netted one more in the FA Cup.

In the 19th minute, the Blues again worked a good opportunity on the left, Clarke cutting in as Leif Davis overlapped and hitting a shot which deflected into the air and into Vitek’s arms.

Within a minute, there was a big scare for Town when Christian Walton played out to Cedric Kipre on the edge of the area to the left and the Ivorian’s pass across the edge of the box caught Scott Twine and fell for Emil Riis, who seemed certain to score until O’Shea slid in and Walton dived and the ball was diverted behind.

Bristol City claimed a penalty following the resultant corner, Twine tumbling as he and Clarke sought to get on the ball with the Blues’ goalscorer looking to have got a touch on it before the former MK Dons man fell.

Former Blues skipper Morsy began warming up on the touchline and received a warm ovation from his old supporters, who loudly sang in tribute to the Egyptian international.

And in the 27th minute, Morsy was given a similar reception as he came onto the field as a replacement for Zak Vyner, who had undergone treatment for a knock a few minutes earlier.

Four minutes later, Azon, still awaiting his first Town goal as a starter, brought the ball to just outside the area and hit a shot which flew just over the bar and flicked off the top of the net on its way into the Sir Alf Ramsey Stand.

In the 33rd minute, Morsy hit an effort wide from just outside the area after a Riis long throw had run loose.

Town will wonder how they didn’t double their lead in the 36th minute, Marcelino Nunez turning a pass into the path of Burns on the right and the Welshman cutting back to Cajuste on the penalty spot.

The Sweden international’s effort was blocked by Tanner and the loose ball fell to Azon, who seemed certain to score but Vitek somehow managed to react and get a strong hand to divert it over with his teammates showing their appreciation for an outstanding save.

Following the corner, a Davis shot was blocked, then in the 40th minute Borges was shown the game’s first yellow card for a foul on O’Shea on the touchline.

As the half moved into its penultimate minute, Riis shot from the edge of the area from Twine’s backheeled lay-off.

After three additional minutes in which neither side threatened, referee Dean Whitestone blew his whistle.

Town were worth their lead at half-time and but for Vitek’s excellent save would have gone in front 2-0 ahead.

The Blues had had one or two other opportunities, while Bristol City’s only really big chance was Riis’s effort after Kipre’s error. A couple of other shots from the edge of the area had either given Walton little trouble or missed the target.

Town will need a second goal to secure their seventh home win on the bounce and climb to second for at least the next 24 hours.

Town: Walton, Furlong, O'Shea (c), Kipre, Davis, Matusiwa, Cajuste, Burns, Nunez, Clarke, Azon. Subs: Palmer, Greaves, Young, Johnson, Taylor, Walle Egeli, McAteer, Szmodics, Hirst.

Bristol City: Vitek, Tanner, Dickie (c), Atkinson, Sykes, Vyner (Morsy 27), Randell, Borges, Mehmeti, Twine, Riis. Subs: Lumley, Pring, Knight, Roberts, Pecover, Bell, Earthy, Armstrong. Referee: Dean Whitestone (Northamptonshire).

Photo: Matchday Images